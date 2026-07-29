Huge crocodile filmed beside iconic Indonesia surfing scene as surf stars ride nearby

"No thank you."

A crocodile sighting near one of the world's most famous surf breaks is giving even elite surfers reason to think twice before paddling out.

Footage shared from Indonesia's Mentawai Islands shows a large crocodile moving through the estuary beside Macaronis while top World Surf League stars were surfing nearby, reported Surfer.

What happened?

The video was filmed by surf filmer Scotty Hammonds (@hampositive) from a boat during a strike trip between Championship Tour stops, with Jack Robinson, Leonardo Fioravanti, and Kanoa Igarashi in the water close to the reptile.

On social media, the clip drew comments from some of surfing's biggest names.

Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater wrote, "It's there all the time in the estuary near Macca's Resort," and Mick Fanning kept his response brief: "No thank you."

There had also been a similar report earlier this year. In April, charter boat captain and longtime Mentawai explorer Martin Daly recorded drone footage of what he believed was a saltwater crocodile measuring about 10 feet nearby.

Why does it matter?

The appearance of a crocodile at a marquee surf destination is an obvious safety concern. Saltwater crocodiles are ambush predators and can attack suddenly in shallow water and around river mouths.

Over the last decade, Indonesia has recorded upward of 1,100 human-crocodile attacks and more than 500 deaths, giving the country the highest level of human-crocodile conflict in the world, according to Surfer.

Damage to mangrove estuaries and wetlands from habitat destruction and coastal development can force crocodiles out of their natural habitat and into areas where people surf, fish, and travel.

As human activity spreads further into wildlife habitat, the likelihood of dangerous encounters can increase.

What's being done?

Repeat sightings near Macaronis are helping surfers, charter operators, and resort staff better understand that crocodiles may be a recurring hazard in the area, especially near estuaries where freshwater meets the ocean.

Protecting mangroves and wetland habitat could help reduce these kinds of encounters by giving crocodiles healthier ecosystems away from crowded human recreation zones. Habitat conservation will not eliminate risk, but it can help ease the pressures that bring people and apex predators into closer contact.

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