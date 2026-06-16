A rare conservation success story: Mangroves are growing back worldwide, and getting denser

"There's a major climate benefit in both avoiding emissions now and allowing future carbon storage."

After decades of retreat, mangroves appear to be recovering worldwide. New research from Tulane University, published in Science, indicates that total mangrove coverage is now growing again and that many of these coastal forests are becoming denser and healthier.

As Good News Network reports, the global trend has flipped over the past roughly 20 years, with mangrove gains now exceeding losses.

What's happening?

In the late 20th century, mangrove coverage fell sharply as coastal areas were converted for aquaculture, housing, and other development, the researchers noted in a news release.

Good News Network said the planet lost nearly 1,120 square miles of mangrove forest between the 1980s and 2010.

That trajectory began to change over the past 16 years, the researchers uncovered. By 2023, enough mangrove area had returned that the net decline across the entire four-decade span was about 1%, far less severe than earlier estimates suggested.

Researchers also found expansion in "closed canopy" mangroves. That refers to older, thicker forests that tend to be more resilient. Good News Network noted that these denser stands usually store more carbon and offer stronger natural protection along coastlines.

"What we're seeing now is a real shift," researcher Daniel Friess said in the release. "Mangroves are now showing a net increase globally, and the rate of degradation is slowing."

Why does it matter?

These forests do much more than border the shore. Mangroves can absorb up to five times more carbon than land-based trees, while also removing pollutants and excess nutrients from the water and providing nursery habitat for fish, crustaceans, and other marine life.

For people living near the coast, those ecological benefits can also have clear economic value. Mangroves can weaken storm surges and reduce flood damage, helping protect homes, roads, and local businesses from extreme weather.

Their value became especially apparent after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Good News Network noted. In Indonesia, where some islands had intact mangrove forests while others had been cleared, the difference in protection was difficult to ignore.

Healthier mangroves can help keep communities safer, support fisheries that feed families, and store more carbon at a time when climate solutions that also protect people are urgently needed.

What's being done?

Researchers say conservation policies and restoration programs are helping slow the damage. Good News Network reported that degradation rates have fallen sharply since the 1980s, suggesting that protection efforts are making a measurable difference.

Public awareness has also played a role. After the tsunami, many communities gained a clearer understanding of the importance of protecting mangroves.

"While some mangroves are still being lost, this could make them a rare conservation success story and an important source of optimism for climate action," Friess remarked in the release.

Mangroves often remain under pressure from development. Protecting existing forests is especially valuable, since mature stands provide some of the strongest climate and storm-buffering benefits.

"The most immediate and effective way to protect mangroves is to stop deforestation," lead author Zhen Zhang concluded in the release. "There's a major climate benefit in both avoiding emissions now and allowing future carbon storage."

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