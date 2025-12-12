Concerned biker issues warning after stumbling across disturbing discovery: 'Holy moly'

When you go for a bike or walk in nature, you don't expect to see piles of trash, but as more people encroach on animal habitats, the signs are there. One biker collected a ton of trash and shared the image on the r/DeTrashed subreddit.

The OP wrote, "Filled and biked out five grain sacks of trash from a section of our local creek."

The first image showed a close-up of a tire, chair, and the five bags filled with trash. The following photo showed the trailer connected to their bike. Lastly, a picture that showed the area where they found the trash.

It's a shame that people leave this much trash behind on their visits. It can lessen the enjoyment of other people trying to enjoy nature and cause health hazards. According to a study from the Technical University of Mombasa and Stanford University, when pools of water accumulate in the plastic, it's a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The litter is also hazardous for wildlife. For example, Scott Gibbins from volunteer organization the Leicestershire Litter Wombles has found dead animals when cleaning up litter, including two dead mice in a soda bottle.

Unfortunately, national park visitors leave 100 million pounds of trash every year. Some of the waste ends up in waterways, with about seven billion tons of trash finding its way to the ocean yearly.





You can take local action in your community, either by joining a group that picks up trash or doing it yourself when you're on a stroll. Getting out in nature is supposed to inspire people to want to protect it, not to harm it. However, just by cleaning up, you can help keep nature pristine and also remove hazards for yourself and animals.

Additionally, people will also thank you for it, as many Redditors did in the comments.

One user said, "Holy moly! What an effort."

Another commented, "Wow, you are awesome! Thank you for your hard work."

