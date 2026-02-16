Experts stunned after video surfaces of bizarre scene at Alcatraz: 'They are survivalists'

Increasing temperatures around the globe are threatening all living things. In fact, a report from the United Nations suggests that human activity has already altered about 70% of ice-free land. Because of this, animals are traveling farther in search of food and livable habitats with surprising results.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported that a coyote was filmed swimming the one-and-a-quarter-mile distance between San Francisco and Alcatraz, the former prison that is now a tourist attraction. The video of the coyote traversing the San Francisco Bay shocked experts, as it is believed this is the first time this has happened.

They believe the coyote might have made the swim to escape pressure from interspecies populations. "They are survivalists," explained Janet Kessler, a local coyote expert. "That's why they continue to expand."

Why is this important?

Animals partaking in unexpected behavior like this prove that they are under significant threat. And species moving farther away from their natural habitats can have a detrimental effect on delicate ecosystems that have been established over centuries, as animals compete for precious resources and food.

They also pose a danger to humans. As the BBC explains, wild animal and human interactions have been increasing. Wild animals will attack when they feel threatened. Obviously, this puts humans in danger. But it also puts animals in danger, as even a provoked attack can result in an animal being euthanized.

While a coyote swimming to Alcatraz is certainly unique, it is only one of many examples of animals straying from expected paths in recent years. For example, a neighborhood in India was stunned when a pack of macaques damaged property and threatened to bring disease. And authorities in Ontario warned residents to be on alert after many coyotes were spotted in the area unexpectedly.

What's being done to help wildlife?

There are many ways we can assist animals to ensure their habitats are protected. One way is to take local action and become environmental leaders in our own communities.

Electing pro-climate candidates, from either side of the political aisle, is essential to ensuring governments have the will and wherewithal to protect all living things. And of course, talking about the climate with family and friends is important to make sure people truly understand the threats we're facing.

