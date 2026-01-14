  • Outdoors Outdoors

Residents alarmed as packs of wild animals damage property: 'It may soon become nearly impossible to control or capture them'

"Any delay will only worsen the situation."

by Simon Sage
An alarming rhesus macaque sighting in Gujarat prompted calls for immediate wildlife management efforts.

Photo Credit: iStock

A photographer recently spotted an iconic animal in Western India and raised the alarm with local authorities, according to Vibes of India

What's happening?

Bhushan Pandya was a State Board for Wild Life member and is a wildlife photographer in the province of Gujarat. He found rhesus macaques, which normally reside in Central and Northern India, in Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. 

Nearby villagers reported that the macaques had already damaged rooftops, solar panels, pipes, and cables. Farmers have also suffered from swarms of monkeys decimating their crops. 

Worse still, invasive species, especially social ones such as the rhesus macaque, can act as a vector for novel diseases

Rhesus macaques are omnivorous, aggressive pack animals. Their presence in Western India has the potential to displace native primates and disrupt delicate ecosystem balances.

Why are rhesus macaques important?

Invasive species are typically transported to new environments by humans, whether accidentally or on purpose. Once there, they're free of the checks and balances they evolved with, which creates opportunities for them to rapidly outcompete native species. Over time, invasive species can establish monopolies on resources and precipitate declines in local biodiversity. 

Estimates suggest that invasive species cause hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses annually. 

India isn't the only place where this particular species has proved to be a threat. The rhesus macaque has also been doing damage in Florida

What's being done about rhesus macaques?

Aggressive wildlife management is often what it takes to remove invasive species from habitats, but it's much easier to do so when the threat is still minor.

Pandya issued a clear warning to regulators and urged immediate management efforts to clear the rhesus macaque from Gujarat.

"Any delay will only worsen the situation," he said, per Vibes of India. "If they are allowed to multiply and disperse, it may soon become nearly impossible to control or capture them."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x