Officials issue warning after noticing unusual behavior of wild animals: 'In close proximity to humans'

Residents in Newmarket, Ontario, are being urged to be on the lookout for coyotes after an increase in sightings.

While coyotes have long lived outside of urban areas, they seem to be getting more comfortable around people and edging further into residential areas.

What's happening?

According to CTV News, multiple residents have reported seeing coyotes, prompting officials to issue a public safety reminder.

They emphasize that coyotes are typically shy and prefer to avoid people, but close encounters can happen, especially when animals become more comfortable near humans.

In the event of a coyote encounter, officials have advised staying calm, backing away, and reporting sightings to Animal Services.

"Coyotes have adjusted well to living in close proximity to humans and following the above noted precautions can help residents co-exist with these animals as the Town of Newmarket's approach to living with coyotes is to leave them alone," officials said, per CTV News.

Why is this concerning?

These encounters show how wildlife behavior is changing in response to human activity. Urban sprawl often brings easy access to food sources such as garbage, pet food, rodents, and even people intentionally feeding wild animals.

Over time, this can reduce their natural fear of people. Similar close encounters have been on the rise in other communities, such as bears going through neighborhood trash cans and a mountain lion even entering a backyard.

When wild animals become comfortable around humans, the risk of dangerous encounters rises — especially for pets and children. This can also place the animals in danger, as officials may have to trap and euthanize them to prevent further harm.

What's being done about it?

So far, it seems the official approach is focused on coexistence rather than removal. By educating residents on how to respond during encounters and encouraging consistent reporting, Animal Services can learn more about the coyotes' patterns and intervene if necessary.

Residents can always help by securing garbage bins, supervising pets outdoors, and never feeding wildlife — intentionally or unintentionally. These steps reduce the chances that wild animals will associate neighborhoods with easy meals.

Residents are advised to remain calm if they encounter a coyote, pick up small children or pets, and slowly back away while maintaining eye contact. Officials warn against running or turning one's back, as it might encourage a coyote to chase. If a coyote behaves aggressively, officials say to try to appear larger and scare the animal off with loud noises.

Emergency services should only be contacted if there is an immediate threat. The town also asks residents to log sightings through its community coyote reporting tool, which helps Animal Services track activity and alert nearby neighbors.

