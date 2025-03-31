Authorities respond after child is mauled by roaming wild animal at bus stop: 'Increasing patrols in the area'

Above all else, experts suggest avoiding feeding wildlife of all kinds.

A child waiting for the bus was bit by a wild coyote, according to The News Tribune.

What's happening?

On March 6, a woman sitting on her back porch in the Norwood Village neighborhood of Bellevue, Washington, was bitten by a coyote, but she managed to escape inside. The next day, a coyote took a child's backpack outside of Tyee Middle School in the same area. A few days later, a coyote attacked children waiting for a school bus nearby, ripping clothing and attempting to take a backpack. Later, authorities received a report of another attack that resulted in an injured child.

Why are coyote attacks important?

Incidents like these go to show the direct, physical danger to society's most vulnerable that results from irresponsible wildlife management.

As natural habitats are destroyed for human use and climate shifts force new migration and survival patterns, animals are funnelled into more contact with people. Coyotes are particularly adaptable and aggressive. They have clearly learned that backpacks can contain food and are willing to fight to get it.

Increasing human settlement near wilderness areas will also increase the likelihood of these kinds of unfortunate encounters, but they are also on the rise in urban areas.

What's being done about coyote attacks?

Police went to the scene of the bite, found two coyotes, and killed one. The other ran to the bushes. These two coyotes were presumed to be the same ones involved in all of these incidents.

The killed animal tested negative for rabies. The bitten child was treated for mild injuries at the hospital and released. "Officers are increasing patrols in the area to locate the second animal," said the report from the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Above all else, experts suggest avoiding feeding wildlife of all kinds. It increases their comfort level around humans and builds an expectation of a food source that can have them coming back again. This includes leaving garbage insecure, which coyotes will happily feed on.

If confronted, Washington Fish & Wildlife advises against running and instead suggests making yourself appear large and making loud noises to scare off any aggressive coyotes.

