University campus on high alert after student narrowly avoids attack by wild animal: 'It was a shock'

A student at the University of Southern California recently endured an attempted wildlife attack on campus, according to USC Annenberg Media.

What's happening?

Nicole Bednar was on campus in a group one evening when a coyote started following her.

"I wasn't worried at first when it was only stalking us, but then it was a shock after it had tried to attack," Bednar said. "When we first saw it, I just pointed it out and casually kept looking back to see it follow us."

Bednar attempted to scare the wild animal by making loud noises and appearing large, but it still lunged in her direction. Fortunately, she was unharmed in the incident, but there have been multiple coyote sightings on campus, according to the report.

Why is this wildlife encounter concerning?

Experts agree that food is one of the biggest attractions for wildlife. When wild animals eat human food, they can lose their fear of us, which can lead to increased conflict. For instance, in Canada, officials euthanized two bears that displayed aggressive behavior as a result of food conditioning.

California isn't alone in dealing with an uptick in worrisome coyote encounters. According to Ecology & Society, negative coyote interactions are on the rise. In Oregon, security footage captured a coyote chasing a young girl in her family's backyard. In Illinois, a coyote was spotted in a grocery store.

"This is why we emphasize as an organization the need to not feed wild coyotes or other wildlife to avoid that habituation, as a habituated coyote can be more prone to conflicts with humans and domestic dogs," said Camilla Fox, executive director of Project Coyote.

It is unclear why the coyote tried to attack Bednar, who speculated that it was hungry, but Fox explained to USC Annenberg Media that coyotes will stay within their territories "if there is adequate food and habitat."

What's being done about wildlife encounters?

Beyond not feeding wildlife, habitat protection plays a large role in keeping wild animals in the wilderness. Maintaining the security of ecosystems ensures animals have no need to leave their natural habitats or turn to humans for food. If you want to support conservation, you can donate to organizations doing the work.

A shifting climate also makes feeding more challenging for animals. This can force wildlife to roam further afield, including into human-occupied territory, to survive.

While it's not an overnight fix, taking steps to reduce pollution driving global temperatures higher is a major piece of the puzzle. Taking public transportation when possible and upgrading to LED light bulbs are two easy ways to contribute to a more peaceful tomorrow.

