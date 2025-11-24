Security camera captures scary moment wild animal attacked woman in backyard: 'Everyone listening should be careful'

"You got to be more aware of your surroundings."

A 31-year-old housekeeper in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, suffered serious injuries after a coyote attacked her in a backyard bordering a wooded nature preserve, according to ABC 7 News. Surveillance footage captured the frightening encounter that left the woman requiring a month of rabies shots.

What's happening?

The attack occurred around 1:20 in the afternoon on Oct. 20 while the woman stood outside with the family's golden retriever. Video shows the coyote pouncing without warning, leaving open wounds on her shoulder, arm, back, and leg.

The homeowner rushed outside soon after to fight off the animal. The coyote also went after the dog but caused no serious injuries before fleeing into the woods.

"That coyote really attacked that woman. That coyote is probably rabid. Everyone listening should be careful today," said veterinarian Dr. Dyan Muller, who lives across the street.

"If you live near a wooded area, that's where you got to be more aware of your surroundings, because obviously they lurk in heavily brushed areas," Woodcliff Lake Capt. Chad Malloy told the news outlet.

Officials haven't caught the coyote, so they can't confirm whether it carried rabies. Police euthanized a coyote in September after it attacked two people walking their dogs in nearby Saddle River.

Why are coyote encounters concerning?

These attacks highlight the growing conflicts between humans and wildlife as habitat destruction pushes animals further into residential areas. Human population growth and resource shortages force coyotes and other animals to venture closer to neighborhoods searching for food and territory.

Preserving wildlife corridors and green spaces allows animals to thrive without having to enter residential areas, reducing risks for humans and wildlife.

What's being done about wildlife conflicts?

Woodcliff Lake police have contacted New Jersey Fish and Wildlife to monitor the situation. Capt. Malloy has urged residents to remove attractants for animals from their properties.

"Keep pet food inside; don't leave it outside. Keep your garbage cans locked, again clear any kind of heavy brush that's in the area because they like to hide in that," he said, also recommending removing bird feeders, which drop seeds that attract the small animals coyotes hunt.

Conservation efforts nationwide focus on protecting wildlife corridors and restoring natural habitats. Scientists are also developing new coexistence strategies that allow animals and people to share the landscape safely.

