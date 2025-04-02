Father recalls terrifying moment wild animal attacked daughter outside their home: 'She was dragged to the ground'

"With just one second, the coyote just bit her hand and tried to drag her."

A father's worst nightmare unfolded in a Seattle suburb when a coyote attacked his 4-year-old daughter just inches from their front door.

The attack was one of several recent encounters between the animals and residents, highlighting the disturbing trend of increasing human-wildlife encounters.

What happened?

According to KIRO 7, Chang Tong's young daughter, Lena, had barely stepped outside their home in Bellevue, Washington, when a coyote lunged at her. Mistaking the animal for a dog, Lena reached out to touch it. In an instant, the animal reacted.

"She [was] about to pet the dog at that time, and with just one second, the coyote just bit her hand and tried to drag her," Tong said, per KIRO 7. "She was dragged to the ground."

Tong, standing just inside the house, screamed at the coyote, scaring it off before rushing Lena to the emergency room for minor treatment and a rabies shot. The attack shook the family, prompting Tong to keep the front gate closed and consider self-defense measures.

This incident was part of a string of recent coyote encounters in Bellevue. Earlier that day, a coyote approached children waiting at a bus stop, ripping their clothing as it tried to bite them.

A day earlier, another coyote snatched a backpack left on the sidewalk near Tyee Middle School. The previous week, two adults were bitten in separate incidents — one was attacked near his garage, while another was bitten while sitting on their patio.

In response, Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife euthanized one coyote believed to be responsible, and continued searching for another. Authorities have also increased patrols near school bus stops and are urging residents to report sightings.

Why is this interaction concerning?

Coyotes typically avoid humans, but urban development and climate-driven habitat changes are pushing them into closer contact with people. As cities expand into previously wild areas, coyotes are losing their natural food sources and are increasingly scavenging in neighborhoods. Warmer winters and drought conditions — both linked to rising global temperatures — also reduce available prey, making the animals more desperate and aggressive.

Wildlife experts warn that these interactions could become more common as human expansion continues and natural ecosystems are disrupted. Additionally, providing wild animals with easy access to food — or even feeding them — can make them lose their inbuilt fear of humans.

Similar trends have been observed with bears, mountain lions, and other wildlife in urban areas across the U.S., underscoring the need for better coexistence strategies.

What's being done to reduce human-wildlife interactions?

Authorities are working to manage coyote populations through targeted removals and public education. Washington wildlife officials have urged residents to take precautions, such as securing trash, keeping pet food indoors, and avoiding leaving small children unattended outdoors. They also recommend using hazing techniques like loud noises, arm waving, and eye contact to keep coyotes away.

Conservationists stress that long-term solutions should focus on protecting natural habitats. Efforts to restore green spaces, curb suburban sprawl, and preserve biodiversity could help ensure that coyotes and other wildlife remain in their natural environments rather than adapting to urban life.

