Experts issue warning as harmful creatures spread across US region: 'It's hard to spot'

"The damage may have been done."

Invasive species are no small pest, as the damage they can create puts entire ecosystems at risk.

The invasive insect, the cotton jassid, has wreaked havoc across the Southeast in the past. Now, it's showing up in Texas.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, the cotton jassid, also known as a two-spotted cotton leafhopper, has shown up on hibiscus plants in plant nurseries in the Lone Star state.

While native to the Indian Subcontinent, when introduced to the U.S., they can harm crops. Notoriously, cotton and okra have been most affected by cotton jassids. With Texas being the top U.S. producer of cotton, the leafhopper's appearance is serious.

Sid Miller, the Texas commissioner of agriculture, explained that the leafhopper had mostly been found in southern cities in Texas.

"It's a very, very tiny insect. It's hard to spot," Miller told Phys.org. "By the time the farmer spots it, the damage may have been done."

Why are the invasive leafhoppers concerning?

Invasive species can come in a host of forms. From invasive plants to animals to insects, organisms brought into a nonnative area that have the ability to wipe out or cause harm to native species are a huge problem.

The leafhopper was first found outside of its native area in 2023 in Puerto Rico. In just two years, it moved throughout the Caribbean and into the Southeastern United States, in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

The fact that the leafhopper continues to proliferate, now in Texas, proves just how difficult invasive species can be.

Elsewhere in the country, invasive species like zebra mussels, the spotted lanternfly, and bindweed can be seen causing issues for locals, wildlife, and waterways.

What's being done about this invasive insect?

The hope is that the leafhopper will be wiped out over the winter due to low temperatures.

"If we have a very mild winter, you know, we'll probably have less mortality of the insect in South Texas," said David Kerns from the department of entomology at Texas A&M University, as quoted by Phys.org.

Protecting native species is paramount to keeping the Earth healthy and maintaining biodiversity.

The UN reported that a fluctuating climate, including rising global temperatures, makes it harder for many species to survive, increasing the destruction of habitats and the spread of diseases. Combined with the struggle native species face against invasive ones, climate action is key.

To do your part, you can educate yourself on critical climate issues, such as invasive species.

