New study makes alarming prediction about the future of our oceans: '[It's] important to support ... with hard data'

The study showcased that marine life could drop as much as 56% if the decline continues to overtake coral cover.

A new study led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution found that there is a link between the decline of coral reefs and the population of fish. Researchers explain that there will be a substantial loss of marine life if the restoration of coral reefs is not prioritized.

What's happening?

Between 2016 and 2024, researchers analyzed the yields of nine fisheries that rely on Australia's Great Barrier Reef — an expansive natural wonder that has been in environmental decline for three decades.

The study had a look at coral trout and saddletail snappers as the two most vulnerable fisheries that are dependent on outer-shelf reefs as their primary habitats. In 2024, the Great Barrier Reef experienced one of the worst bleaching events ever, with an aerial survey of the park showing bleaching across 73% of the surveyed reefs.

"This rapid loss of coral will force fish capable of living independently of them to move elsewhere. Less concentrated populations can lead to smaller yields for fisheries," Marine (Yaqun) Liu from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution told Phys.org. "For fish that rely on reefs for food or shelter, such as butterfly fish and coral trout, yields will shrink as their populations do."

The study showcased that marine life, such as saddletail snappers, could drop as much as 56% if the decline continues to overtake coral cover.

Why do fish yields matter?

With more coral bleaching occurring year after year, the decline of fish yields will happen at the same time. It's not just the fish yields that suffer, though; these events will be harmful to humans, too. Fisheries utilize fish as food for humans. Meanwhile, these fisheries also produce economic benefits to those within the area.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

As Qingran Li, an assistant professor of economics and financial studies at Clarkson University of New York told Phys.org, "Coral trout and saddletail snapper are part of Queensland, Australia's line fishery, an industry with $27–31 million gross value." Without the fish, there are drastic economic downturns.

Li also posited that while the study was not about economics, they can still expect a decline in fishing yields to have substantial economic impacts, "such as loss of jobs and reduced export."

"It is important to support claims about climate change with hard data," Liu continued. "Responsible fisheries are already safeguarding coral reefs by integrating sustainable approaches, but human impacts like ocean warming and acidification further threaten coral reefs and fisheries yields."

What's being done about coral bleaching?

Right now, more studies are being done to develop innovative ways to restore and strengthen coral reefs "with a goal of taking successful learning and implementing them globally."

The Australian Government is also investing in ways to sustain the Great Barrier Reef with the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan. More than $5 billion from 2014 to 2030 is being invested into the reef, with more than $3.7 billion coming from the Australian Government.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



