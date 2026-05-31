EMS call for copperhead bite at Kansas park sparks confusion: 'I've never heard of one here'

"Again, you don't wanna doubt things in nature; something strange can always happen."

A reported copperhead bite at El Dorado State Park in Kansas is drawing attention not only because of the venomous species involved, but also because longtime observers say the snake is rarely, if ever, seen there.

What happened?

Emergency responders were called to El Dorado State Park for what was reported as a copperhead bite, as KWCH reported. That immediately raised eyebrows among people familiar with the area, since copperheads are more commonly associated with eastern Kansas.

Blake Nash, a technician with Critter Control, told KWCH that copperheads do live in Kansas, though not in large numbers around El Dorado. He added that this is an especially active time of year for snakes.

"Right now is breeding season for a lot of snakes, so you'll see them in pairs, you'll see them out and about during the day," Nash told KWCH.

Copperheads are often identified by the distinctive "Hershey's Kiss" pattern on their backs, but they can be difficult to spot because they blend in so well with leaf litter and ground cover.

Retired El Dorado State Park manager Randy Just told KWCH he had never encountered one there during the decades he was connected to the park.

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"Not in my 20, 25 years associated with El Dorado State Park have I ever seen a copperhead," Just said to the station. "I've never heard of one here."

Why does it matter?

Parks, trails, campgrounds, and lakes bring more people into the same spaces snakes use for shelter, breeding, and hunting.

Warmer weather can also alter behavior and movement patterns, making reptiles more active for longer periods and potentially expanding where they are seen. That does not necessarily mean copperheads are suddenly common there, but it can increase the odds of a surprise encounter.

Copperheads are venomous, and while many bites are not fatal, they can still require urgent medical attention, as the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission noted. Their camouflage makes the risk more complicated, especially for hikers, campers, and pet owners moving through leaves, brush, and shoreline areas.

Watch where you place your feet and hands, especially near logs, rocks, tall grass, wood piles, and leaf-covered ground.

What can I do?

Give copperheads plenty of space, and never try to handle or kill them. Protective habits can help, too, like wearing closed-toe shoes or boots on trails, keeping dogs leashed, and using a flashlight at dusk or at night. Campers should also keep areas around tents and gear tidy to reduce places where wildlife can hide.

If you live near snake habitat, basic yard maintenance can lower the chances of an encounter.

If someone is bitten, seek medical help immediately. Try to stay calm, limit movement, and avoid outdated tactics such as cutting the wound or trying to suck out venom.

The best thing might be to be prepared for anything because nature can always throw a curveball.

"It was strange," Just said to KWCH. "Again, you don't wanna doubt things in nature; something strange can always happen."

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