Experts fight back against creeping threat to crucial waterway: 'Progressive containment'

"The time is right to shift our focus."

Conservation efforts to manage the spread of an invasive seaweed species in the waters of the Fiordland Marine Area in New Zealand are set to shift gears.

Undaria pinnatifida, also known as wakame, is a large brown kelp native to the Northwest Pacific Ocean around Japan, Korea, China, and Russia. It has been spreading throughout parts of the world, including in New Zealand and the United States.

The invasive seaweed grows densely, blocking sunlight and crowding out native aquatic species, according to the Marine Education Society of Australasia.

In short, wakame can outcompete native species for essential resources, which could lead to the displacement of native species, including abalone, rock lobster, and oysters, per MESA.

According to The Press, the waters at Fiordland had been largely undisturbed by this invasive seaweed species, aside from the waters of the Te Puaitaha/Breaksea Sound and Tamatea/Dusky Sound.

A joint-agency effort to target and remove the invasive seaweed from these waters resulted in the complete elimination of the invasive plant from Taiari/Chalky Inlet in April 2024.

However, the invasive seaweed has resurfaced, prompting conservationists to reconsider their targeted, large-scale biomass removal strategy.

"Progressive containment has helped slow Undaria's spread," said Kathryn McLachlan, Environment Southland marine team leader, per The Press. "The time is right to shift our focus, by targeting high-risk areas such as key anchorages and moorings and increasing surveillance."

Efforts to manage the invasive seaweed species will now focus on enhanced surveillance and early detection — a conservation strategy that has proved effective in removing other invasive species, per The Press.

"By focusing our efforts on early detection and preventing the spread outside of Breaksea/Dusky, we're strengthening our ability to protect the wider fiords," McLachlan told the publication.

Removing invasive plant species from native habitats can be difficult, as invasive species grow quickly and dominate new ecosystems.

However, eradicating invasive species from your yard can be made easier by adding native plants.

Native plants, which are already acclimated to the local climate and soil conditions, generally grow more slowly than invasive plant species and can access water and nutrients deeper in the ground via deep root systems. Adding them to a garden could save time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills.

By supporting native plant growth, invasive plant species have a harder time infiltrating the land, ultimately limiting their ability to thrive.

Native plants also contribute to a healthier ecosystem, providing food and shelter for local wildlife, including pollinators that aid in plant reproduction, helping to secure the human food supply.

If you're considering replacing or upgrading your lawn, installing a monoculture grass alternative, such as buffalo grass or clover, can yield financial and time savings.

"While stepping back from large-scale biomass control may appear to some as giving up on Undaria, it's actually a strategic move," McLachlan said, per The Press.

