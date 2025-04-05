Experts celebrate rediscovery of species believed extinct for nearly two centuries: 'Photographed once, observed twice'

"The alternative hypothesis is that it had never gone and that in the last 190 years simply, we were unable to observe it."

A small bird on the Galápagos Islands was observed by Charles Darwin in 1835 but has been missing ever since. Now, the schiribilla delle Galápagos has been seen once again.

According to the Evidence Network, the schiribilla is only 15 centimeters long, or almost six inches. It's "almost unable to fly" and lives in deep vegetation, so it is hard to see.

Its home is on Floreana Island, the largest of the Galápagos Islands, but it also lives on the other islands. The population on other islands is so small that the bird is classified as "vulnerable." However, it has only been "photographed once, observed twice, and recorded six times." per Evidence Network.

The website added, "The alternative hypothesis is that it had never gone and that in the last 190 years simply, we were unable to observe it."

Floreana Island Conservation Project is on a mission to bring more species back to the island. It has been working for two years to remove invasive species from Floreana Island, particularly rats and wild cats. They were causing devastation to a schiribilla relative, the rail, and all the other local animals.

Its project has been such a success that birds are returning to Floreana Island.

Next, the conservation organization wants to reintroduce 11 species to the island.

It's unclear whether its work helped bring back the schiribilla or if it was just undetectable.

The Galápagos Islands have the most diverse mixture of species on the Earth. According to the Galápagos Conservancy, the islands have species you can't find anywhere else, such as giant tortoises, the flightless cormorant, the Galápagos pink iguana, and Darwin's finches.

The Galápagos Conservancy said, "The conservation of these terrestrial ecosystems is critical for safeguarding biodiversity and maintaining the ecological processes that support life on these islands."

As The Royal Society explained, biodiversity is essential for supporting life on this planet. A healthy ecosystem provides the air humans breathe and the food they eat.

If you want to help with conservation efforts like this, you can donate to local or international climate causes doing this vital work.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.