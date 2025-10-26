Experts issue warning as creature immortalized in fairy tales is at risk of disappearing: 'We need to urgently act'

A creature once immortalized in fairy tales and garden ponds across Britain is quietly disappearing, according to the Guardian.

The common toad — a squat, warty amphibian — is now becoming alarmingly rare.

What's happening?

A new analysis led by the University of Cambridge found that toad populations in the United Kingdom have fallen by 41% since 1985, a drop researchers describe as "near-catastrophic."

The findings, drawn from decades of data collected by volunteer toad patrols, reveal steep losses across both farmland and suburban landscapes.

Lead author Silviu Petrovan said the situation was dire.

"The base-level population is much lower than it was even in the 1980s — and the decline is ongoing," he warned.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"We need to urgently act to protect this much-loved and once-common species before it's too late."

Why is the common toad so important?

The toad's retreat is more than symbolic; instead, it's ecological.

Each spring, millions once migrated to ponds, consuming beetles, slugs, and insects that otherwise damaged crops and gardens. Their absence could mean more pests, fewer pollinators, and added strain on natural pest control systems farmers depend on.

Researchers point to multiple pressures: rising road traffic that kills migrating toads, shrinking wetlands, and the steady loss of soil-dwelling invertebrates they feed on.

Expanding urban areas further fragment the damp corridors these amphibians need to survive.

Because amphibians are highly sensitive to pollution and temperature shifts, their disappearance also signals broader environmental trouble, a warning that the landscapes sustaining both wildlife and people are under stress.

What's being done about the dwindling toad population?

Across the U.K., thousands of volunteers still turn out each spring to help.

Community-led "toad patrols" ferry amphibians across roads by hand, while conservation groups like Froglife are restoring ponds and pushing for amphibian tunnels beneath busy crossings.

Policymakers are beginning to take notice, too. New habitat protections and local wetland recovery projects are emerging as models for how human infrastructure and wildlife can coexist.

Restoring ponds, leaving small patches of untended garden space, and reducing pesticide usage can all make a measurable difference.

If action scales quickly enough, the toad's slow, warty march through British folklore might continue, not as a memory, but as a living presence in backyards and forests across the country.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.