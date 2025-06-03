Airport authorities make jaw-dropping discovery after getting a tip about passenger's luggage: 'Venomous and deadly'

If you see suspicious activity, report it to authorities.

You may have heard many stories about invasive species, including your neighbor's creeping backyard kudzu and the local vineyard's spotted lanternfly plague. Recently, a tip to airport authorities prevented another invasive species from making it across national borders, and it was a venomous variety.

What happened?

Jagadisha Raman arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India, with nine venomous snakes in his luggage, The Hindu reported. Someone alerted officials in time for them to confiscate and rescue the animals from an unfortunate future.

They took the Wagler's pit vipers alongside a spotted cuscus and an opossum, which were in bags with small breathing holes.

An official stated that the snakes are "venomous and deadly and do not have antidotes in India." Raman and the intended receiver of the bag were arrested for endangering people on the plane.

Why are these snakes concerning?

This arrest is one of countless illegal animal smuggling incidents that happen every year. It matters because the market introduces foreign species into established habitats and brings illnesses to populations that may not have cures. The presence of invasive species has a butterfly effect on the environment, disrupting food chains and forcing pollinators to migrate.

It also displaces animals and forces them to adapt to new ecosystems. This jeopardizes the safety of other plants and animals while reducing the quality of life for the invaders. Nobody wins; animal smugglers disrupt the balance of the natural world.

Much of the time, criminals transport invasive species to sell on the black market in countries with minimal regulation on animal parts and pet trading. Wildlife trafficking is the fourth-largest illicit moneymaker globally.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Airport staff realized a lack of security was a major reason the snakes nearly got on the plane, having already made it through Thailand and Malaysia. There is an urgent need for international communications and heightened collaboration among travel security professionals to prevent smuggling.

U.S. senators are making progress by proposing policies to combat illegal animal fighting and trafficking, expanding the scope of the Animal Welfare Act.

Meanwhile, nonprofits are discovering loopholes in European Union legislation that encourages illicit exotic pet trading. Heightened awareness of these oversights will lead to advocacy for revisions and more comprehensive legislation.

Progress is happening, but it could be faster. You can do your part by vocalizing concerns to your representatives. Additionally, stay alert in high-profile spots for illegal trading, including airports. If you see suspicious activity, report it to authorities. You could save animals in the process.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



