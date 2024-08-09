Hundreds evacuate after massive fires surge across thousands of acres: 'A struggle across the entire Western United States'

Though they seem to be under control, the fires are part of a concerning trend in the country that has exhausted resources in the region.

Another scorching summer in North America has manifested itself in a quartet of wildfires that have swept through Colorado, one of which was lethal.

What's happening?

The Washington Post reported the Stone Canyon, Lake Shore, Quarry, and Alexander Mountain fires have burned through thousands of acres across the Front Range — a portion of the Rocky Mountains that extends from central Colorado to southern Wyoming.

Officials stated that they all started in late July and have affected three counties, forcing hundreds of residents to flee.

According to Boulder County, the Stone Canyon and Lake Shore fires are 100% contained, and authorities have lifted all evacuations. However, the two blazes collectively burned over 1,500 acres, destroyed six homes in the county and several more in neighboring counties, injured two firefighters, and killed at least one person.

An update from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 7 said the Quarry fire is now 100% contained after consuming 579.6 acres. Its onset prompted people from 575 households to leave, but mandatory evacuations have since been lifted.

Meanwhile, the Alexander Mountain fire is the largest of the four, spanning 9,668 acres in Larimer County. The official Facebook page for the disaster noted on Aug. 7 that it was 83% contained and that the fire's "activity remains slow and minimal."

While it's unclear what started these fires, Vinnie Montez, a public information officer for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, noted that law enforcement had contacted two people who may have sparked the Lake Shore fire and believed its cause was accidental.

Why are the wildfires concerning?

Though they seem to be under control, the fires are part of a concerning trend in the country that has exhausted resources in the region.

The Post referenced a news conference with Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson on July 31, in which he said it was "a struggle across the entire Western United States to get resources," with crews fighting conflagrations from California to Canada.

Low humidities and hot weather have intensified the wildfires, which have come amid a report from the National Weather Service issuing a notice of the "dangerous" heat wave throughout "much of the country," per the publication.

Temperatures are expected to approach or match record highs in the West, making it difficult to keep the flames at bay.

Aside from the damage, wildfires can compromise air quality and cause chronic respiratory issues, cost the tourism industry and local economy millions of dollars, and facilitate conditions that produce more fires.

What can I do to help?

Earth's overheating has contributed to the potency and frequency of wildfires, putting the onus on us to reduce our usage of dirty energy sources or become more involved in climate-related issues.

Actionable decisions we can make to reverse rising global temperatures include signing up for community solar, supporting circular brands that reuse and regenerate materials, and educating ourselves about greenwashing.

