New report reveals alarming reason why the western US is running out of water: 'It is a stupid system'

"The problem is that people are really heavily invested in that system."

Much of the discourse on how to handle the Colorado River's viability as the West's biggest water source is focused on water conservation measures. In reality, those sorts of interventions might be missing the forest for the trees.

What's happening?

Vox's Kenny Torrella reported on the Colorado River Compact's struggles to reach a deal for the next two decades. The seven states in the compact — California, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming — missed a Feb. 14 deadline to seal a new agreement amid a snow drought that is adding even more tension.

The Colorado River provides water to over 10% of Americans and supplies nearly 2 trillion gallons annually. The usual suspects, like showers, grass lawns, data centers, and golf courses, aren't the biggest problem.

Surprisingly, Torrella revealed that agriculture is the top offender, with livestock, in particular, dominating the issue. That conclusion is backed by a 2024 study that showed agriculture accounts for 75% of the river's usage.

At least 47% of the water is used to grow feed for animals, such as alfalfa. An additional 14% is used to grow cotton, wheat, and corn that often goes to feed the West's mammoth cow population.

Alfalfa, meanwhile, is a low-value water-guzzling crop. So why does this rampant water usage persist? Torrella explained that legislative measures dating back to the 1860s essentially allow for a first-come, first-served approach to water rights.

"It is a stupid system, but the problem is that people are really heavily invested in that system," John Matthews, of the nonprofit Alliance for Global Water Adaptation, told Vox.

Established dairy farmers and ranchers have free rein to use vast amounts of water.

Why is agriculture's water dominance in the West important?

As the region deals with drought, every step matters in paving a sustainable path forward. While moves to rip out grass lawns and take on water-guzzling businesses are still important, the biggest contributor to the issue can't be ignored.

Livestock also generates a large chunk of pollution, which can, in turn, contribute to the region's drought conditions. If the industry isn't generating much economic output, it's hard to defend parching the river and cracking down hard on residents to prop up huge numbers of cows in an inhospitable region.

What's being done about the Colorado River Compact?

If the states can't reach a deal, the federal government will step in with its own solutions. Farms can play a part by finding ways to cut their water use, offering up their water rights, or accepting money to let their fields fallow.

Torrella argues that all of these moves are bandages on the problem until policymakers take a stand against unsustainable agricultural practices.

