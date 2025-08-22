Researchers achieve historic breakthrough in attempt to save iconic glowing insect: 'This is more than a research milestone'

"This moment proves we can take action to help safeguard their future."

An impressive milestone has been achieved by a research team at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, Colorado, as it became the first institution to complete the life cycle of the native Colorado firefly under human care.

A female firefly mated with a wild-collected male, laid eggs, and saw them hatch into larvae in mid-July, marking the entirety of the life cycle of the increasingly endangered species. In the eyes of researchers, this is a globally unprecedented turning point for the species.

"This is more than a research milestone. It's a breakthrough that opens the door to restoring firefly populations across the American West and beyond," Rich Reading, Ph.D., the vice president of science and conservation at the Butterfly Pavilion, said in a press release, per KDVR. "Fireflies capture imaginations, and they also tell us about the health of our planet. This moment proves we can take action to help safeguard their future."

Eighteen U.S. firefly species are endangered, with habitat loss, light pollution, and pesticides contributing to their decline.

The Firefly Life Cycle Project has been underway since 2017. Each summer, researchers obtain permits to collect wild fireflies from areas near Fort Collins and then meticulously recreate their natural habitat in the lab. The species takes two to three years to reach adulthood.

With the full life cycle now complete, the pavilion plans to continue growing its population in captivity before reintroducing the species back into the wild. It also intends to share best practices with other researchers now that it has discovered optimal ways to mimic the fireflies' environment in labs.

Conservation efforts like these are vital for species that face extinction. The decline of fireflies signals mass habitat degradation, and their disappearance would have further implications for ecosystems.

The pavilion's educational outreach plans include addressing how to limit light pollution, protecting wetland habitats, and reducing pesticide use.

According to KDVR, the pavilion "now joins a group of select institutions around the world that have accomplished the feat."

