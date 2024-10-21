Researchers issue warnings after studying behavior shift in fireflies: 'Definitely having an impact'

"If we lose these insects, you're also gone."

Light pollution and other markers of human activity are harming fireflies.

What's happening?

One in three North American firefly species are at risk of extinction, and light pollution and habitat destruction are the greatest threats, as UVA Today reported. Rising temperatures and pesticide use are having similar impacts, with butterflies and bees at greatest risk.

Lightning bugs find mates by using their bioluminescence. The male insects fly and flash in patterns unique to their species, trying to attract female counterparts. Bright streetlights and other unnatural illumination disrupt these vital behaviors.

"Light pollution is definitely having an impact on firefly populations," said University of Virginia environmental sciences professor Kyle Haynes, an expert on light pollution's effects on animals and plants. "The firefly species we studied tend to be drawn toward lights at nighttime and, once under them, stop flashing as if it's daytime even though nighttime is when they should be flashing for courtship or predation purposes.

"Our data suggests they also stop mating. So, lights have a double impact. They work as a trap and draw the insects in and stop or decrease their reproduction."

Why is light pollution important?

Light pollution affects animals' sleep patterns, including those of humans. It endangers migratory birds and confuses corals, threatening to further unbalance our already struggling ecosystems.

The importance of insects to our way of life cannot be overstated. They pollinate crops and other plants and are the building blocks of the food web, according to Smithsonian Magazine. "If we lose these insects, you're also gone," one researcher said. "It's over."

What's being done about light pollution?

Turn off your outdoor lights to help save fireflies and other wildlife, as well as plants affected by artificial light at nighttime. If you need to keep a light on, choose one with no blue light, and it shouldn't be brighter than is necessary.

Motion sensors and light shields, which keep light from escaping toward the sky, are also effective, Haynes said. One county in Illinois took these tips to heart to keep animals in the dark.

You can also help insects in other ways. Use natural cleaners and cut back on pesticide use, plant native species, and rewild your lawn or plant a grass alternative such as clover.

