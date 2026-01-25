  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts thrilled as cameras capture footage of rare creature in surprising location: 'A matter of pride'

It's a "significant record."

by James Anthony Bell III
Trail camera footage recently captured a larger Clouded leopard specimen roaming through the Kakoi Reserve Forest.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new report from The Times of India has reignited hope in the return of an endangered species thanks to the efforts of wildlife conservationists. 

The Clouded leopard is listed as a Schedule 1 endangered species in India, meaning it just about meets the population threshold for protective measures to be implemented. 

Trail camera footage recently captured a larger specimen roaming through the Kakoi Reserve Forest, a smaller reserve forest located near the eastern Himalayan foothills in the Assam region. 

While it is a smaller reserve forest at only about 20 square miles, this footage is evidence enough that these kinds of lands can successfully protect endangered or vulnerable species just as much as larger spaces. No amount of effort is wasted. 

"A camera-trap exercise organised by the Divisional Forest Officer, Lakhimpur Division in Kakoi Reserve Forest has captured a Clouded Leopard, a strong indicator of a healthy and well-protected ecosystem," state forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in a post on the social platform X. 

"This significant record underscores the ecological importance of the forest and is a matter of pride for the locality." 

It is also the first recorded sighting of the Clouded leopard, specifically at this reserve, according to divisional forest officer Manoj Kumar Goswami. 

"Despite their relatively small size, these like Kakoi retain canopy continuity and ecological integrity, enabling them to function as movement and persistence habitats for forest-dependent carnivores," he said in a statement

Using trail cameras to gauge the success of conservation efforts for endangered species is an effective way to track progress and identify areas where work is still needed.

They can hint at how quickly biodiversity is returning to a region, and by sharing these videos on ​​social media, more people can become aware of the efforts to protect these creatures and be encouraged to chip in or help out. 

