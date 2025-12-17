Experts stunned after trail camera captures footage of rare predator: 'I was absolutely shocked'

The beauty of a trail camera is that it misses nothing. If placed optimally, it can reveal the secrets of an area's wildlife that human eyes could never detect.

According to the Winnipeg Free Press, that's precisely what happened to a trail camera set up in Manitoba's Whiteshell Provincial Park. Just before dawn, a cougar stepped into frame and stopped by for a quick sniff before slinking off again.

The camera's operator, Danny Alexander, told the outlet, "I was absolutely shocked when I saw it."

Alexander's surprise is understandable. Whiteshell Provincial Park is located in eastern Manitoba, near the provincial border with Ontario. In other words, it's a very long way from the cougar's current known range. Historically, the cougar had an even wider range covering all 48 contiguous states and most of Canada's provinces. They were largely driven out of eastern North America, save for a small population in Florida, but recent signs suggest cougars are returning east once more.

A highly adaptable hunter, cougars have one of the largest ranges, even its much-reduced current range, of any mammal on Earth. If you've ever wondered what the difference is between a cougar and a mountain lion, wonder no more, for they are the exact same animal (same with catamounts and pumas): puma concolor. They interact with and sustain hundreds of other species. Though typically associated with high altitudes, they do just fine on the plains, too, and have been spotted in Kansas and Nebraska.

It's not yet clear where this intrepid wanderer came from, but there's no evidence of a cougar breeding population in Manitoba — not yet, at least. The chance discovery is adding to the growing body of evidence that cougars are starting to reclaim their lost range. This could be especially helpful for areas that are overrun with deer. Large predators like cougars and wolves are essential for a healthy ecosystem by preventing the overpopulation of herbivores.





The story highlights how useful trail cameras are in conservation efforts. By establishing the presence of a cougar in such an unexpected location, it's possible to form effective local strategies to mitigate conflicts with people and promote peaceful coexistence.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.