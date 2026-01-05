Officials stunned after cameras capture remarkable footage of elusive creature: 'Catching a glimpse is a rare treat'

"Encounters like this highlight the incredible biodiversity!"

Trail cameras caught footage of a rarely seen bobcat in Ohio's Prairie Oaks Metro Park.

Bobcats are native to the state of Ohio, but because they prefer to roam around at dawn, dusk, or late at night, they are a rare sight.

However, a trail camera set up by the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks captured a video of a bobcat sneaking around in the early hours of the morning.

As CBS reported, bobcat sightings have been increasing steadily since the mid-1900s, when the population rebounded after going extinct across the state.

Between 1970 and 2021, sightings of these creatures have been reported 4,100 times.

Along with letting people enjoy cute videos of unfamiliar animals on social media, trail cameras can play an important role in conservation efforts.

Trail cameras can be an incredible tool to help experts gauge population numbers and health worries in endangered species. As well as this, they can document evidence of rehabilitation.

These nifty devices were actually invented in the 1880s, but since then, they have become much faster, more portable, and have increased their storage capacity.

Smart management tools like trail cameras can be used to protect the environment and ensure the survival of more species.

For example, the Andean mountain cat, which has only been sighted 10 times, was caught on a trail camera. This allows conservationists to study some of the planet's rarest species without interfering with their lives.

The caption to the footage of the bobcat shared the excitement felt by the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks team.

"These elusive wild cats are typically nocturnal or crepuscular, meaning most active at dawn or dusk, so catching a glimpse is a rare treat," they stated.

"Encounters like this highlight the incredible biodiversity thriving in your Metro Parks!"

