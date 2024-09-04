Bystander shares frustrating footage after national park tourists get dangerously close to wildlife: 'Humans ruin everything'

Animals that come into conflict with humans are often euthanized.

Some tourists visiting Rocky Mountain National Park sparked outrage online after a video was posted showing them getting too close to an elk to take photos.

The clip, shared to the touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram page courtesy of Steve Niles (@niles.steve), shows a couple of tourists at the top of the national park disregarding the personal space of a male elk with large antlers for the sake of a picture.

Tourons, a combination of "tourist" and "moron," is used to describe tourists that partake in risky behavior.

Tourists are often filmed getting too close to wildlife, putting their lives at risk. Similar incidents include tourists approaching feeding bears, attempting to feed wild sea lions, and trying to take photos mere feet from bison.

National Parks have several rules to prevent wildlife-human conflicts, stating that people need to stay at least 25 yards away from animals, including elk. Others include remaining on designated trails and making sure that you take all rubbish away.

These regulations have been implemented to protect both people and animals. Wild animals can be unpredictable and can charge at people when they feel threatened, which can be fatal for both parties as animals that come into conflict with humans are often euthanized.

Respecting park rules ensures that animals and people can coexist and move around each other safely. They allow people to fully enjoy the natural landscapes and wildlife in the parks while protecting the animals from unnecessary stress.

National parks are essential for protecting and preserving the natural environment, and we need these beautiful spaces to remain accessible and enjoyable for future generations.

The commenters on this video were not impressed with the behavior of these tourists.

"He is so lucky the elk didn't charge," one person wrote.

Another said, "Humans ruin everything."

