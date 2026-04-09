Homeowner surprised after discovering cause of backed-up sink: 'Your new overlords are adorable'

A clogged sink ended up having an unexpected culprit — and the internet can't get enough of it.

In a post shared to Reddit's r/australianwildlife community, the user explained that their workplace sink had become completely blocked. Assuming it was a routine plumbing issue, they proceeded to investigate. What they found instead was straight out of a nature documentary.

"So my sink at work was blocked," the poster wrote. "Decided to go out behind the wall where the sink drain comes out to see if water was flowing out at all (the pipes broken..) and to my surprise, I figured out why the sink was blocked. Not by one.. BUT TWO frogs!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit





The images show a large frog wedged inside the opening, along with a second photo of two frogs sitting side by side after being removed.

The absurdity of the situation quickly sparked jokes in the comments, with one user quipping, "Can't park there mate."

This scenario is a reminder that maintaining outdoor plumbing and sealing openings can protect wildlife from becoming trapped. Simple fixes like repairing broken drain lines or adding mesh guards can prevent costly repairs and keep animals safe from exploring off-limits areas. Wildlife can also get into nooks and crannies, such as exposed crawl spaces, where one family found a bear hiding and had to evacuate.

Another alternative is rewilding your yard to give local wildlife proper habitats to enjoy. Some native plants and a water feature are not only aesthetically pleasing but also offer local frogs and other wildlife a safe spot to cool off. For example, natural grasses could have helped prevent this raccoon from getting trapped in Central Park's astroturf.

Native plants and ground cover, such as buffalo grass and clover, reduce landscaping maintenance and water bills, as native species typically require less upkeep and resources. Native gardens also attract pollinators, which are essential to maintaining a healthy food supply for people.

The thread was filled with lighthearted reactions to the hidden troublemakers.

"They knew exactly what they were doing!" one commenter joked.

Another wrote, "The facial expression in the first photo gives the impression that they are clearly pleased with the result."

A third added: "Sorry, you will have to plumb a new bathroom in, it's the only reasonable option. Your current plumbing system is now a gated frog community. Your new overlords are adorable."

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