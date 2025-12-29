Homeowner captures adorable video of tiny visitors in front yard: 'They are so cute'

"This is so exciting to me."

A TikTok clip has viewers excited after a homeowner discovered an adorable surprise living right in her yard, and it's showing everyone the benefits of letting a yard go a little wild.

In the clip, TikTok creator Cely (@ohlasoul) shared something different from her usual plant diary clips — three tiny frog faces peeking out from the open end of a garden pole. She found them so cute that she even named the three little princes Bello, Chulo, and Precioso.

"This is so exciting to me. The frogs created a home in my little garden," exclaimed Cely.

There was no update on whether the three frogs were still there the next day, but their appearance alone is a charming reminder of what gardens should be — a safe and healthy habitat for local creatures.

Every garden can be a haven for friendly creatures if homeowners upgrade to a natural lawn. Rewilding lawns with native plant species benefits local ecosystems and the planet as a whole. Just ask the homeowner who found a nestful of baby birds in their garden phlox or the one who welcomed monarch caterpillars munching on their butterflyweed.

In fact, a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that even small home gardens can support surprisingly high levels of biodiversity — exactly the kind of micro-habitat these frogs are enjoying. Native plants give pollinators the nectar and shelter they need, ultimately protecting our food supply.

Natural lawns are also more sustainable. They use less water and need less upkeep than grass lawns, which results in lower water bills and saves homeowners time and energy on yard work.

According to the Population Media Center, approximately 9 billion gallons of water per day and 800 million gallons of gasoline each year are used to maintain well-manicured lawns in the United States alone. Those resources could be saved by switching to natural lawns or greener home gardens.

Those who are ready to transform their yards can even start by replacing just part of their lawns with clover, buffalo grass, and low-maintenance local plant species. For homes in areas that experience prolonged drought, xeriscaping is a good option that conserves water while supporting hardy native plants.

As many homeowners have discovered, including one surprised by precious baby bunnies nestled among their squash plants, a more natural yard often attracts the cutest visitors.

With garden surprises becoming more celebrated, the TikTok clip has other social media users equally delighted by the sight.

"I love this," said one commenter.

"I miss the Florida frogs. They are so cute," commented another.

