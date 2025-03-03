  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials lure 525-pound creature out of hiding place underneath a home — and it took nearly 24 hours

It is committed to helping people and animals rebuild their lives.

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a 525-pound bear from a crawl space under an evacuated home. 

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Altadena, California, family evacuated their home because of the Eaton Fire. It is possible that the bear sought shelter and safety because of the wildfires

Kevin Howells, an environmental scientist with the department, led a rescue team of eight employees to remove the large bear from the crawl space. The mission took nearly 24 hours, but the team finally got the animal out. 

The team set up a trap near the opening of the crawl space to lure the bear out. Because of the bear's large size, chemical immobilization was not an option. Within minutes, the bear entered the trap, triggering a trap door and allowing the team to secure it, according to the CDFW

The bear was transported to Angeles National Forest. Before releasing the animal, the team performed a wellness check, measured it, and put a GPS collar on it. 

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is committed to helping people and animals rebuild their lives after the Southern California wildfires

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Its Instagram post about the news described how the bear's presence in the crawl space prohibited the homeowners' utility company from restoring power to the home. Utility workers needed to work in the crawl space to revive power once the family returned post-evacuation.

Once the bear was removed, the utility company restored power. The homeowners also boarded up the crawl space to prevent future animal activity.

The department advised: "In the foothills of bear country, it's important to close crawl spaces with bear-proof material in advance of winter months to discourage bears from denning and damaging property."

This brave rescue is an excellent example of how agencies and citizens can come together to recover from natural disasters and return to normal life again.

Rescue and wilderness reintroduction stories give us hope for our planet's vulnerable species and allow animals to thrive where they belong. Another inspiring example occurred when the Red Wolf Recovery Program released critically endangered wolves in North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Aquarium nursed a lost and cold-stunned turtle back to health and returned it to warmer California waters. 

As an individual, you can take local action to protect vulnerable animals by volunteering with conservation organizations and donating to climate-friendly causes.

The department continues to lead wildlife animal rescues and tracking programs throughout the state. It also provides public information about wildlife safety to help Californians protect themselves and the environment.

For example, the department advised: "When a bear is in a crawlspace, CDFW recommends that homeowners contact the department so that a wildlife professional can evaluate the situation and help determine ways that the homeowner can discourage the bear from using the crawlspace and seal the entrance immediately once the animal is out."

