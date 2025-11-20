Nonprofit CEO sheds light on powerful revolution in modern-day law: 'You change the rules of the game'

When it comes to fighting climate change, one environmental nonprofit is proving that the pen — or, rather, the law — can be mightier than the sword.

Laura Clarke, CEO of ClientEarth, leads a team of 300 lawyers, scientists, and policy experts across more than 60 countries who are redefining what environmental action looks like in the courtroom. Their mission is clear: Use the power of law to "bring about systemic change that protects the Earth."

Clarke, who spent two decades in diplomatic roles across Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, joined ClientEarth in 2022. Her global experience gave her a firsthand look at the changing climate as both an ecological and human crisis — from rising sea levels threatening Pacific islands to plastic pollution washing up on remote shores.

"It's not just about climate," Clarke told Carbon Brief. "It's about how we live our lives, how businesses operate, [and] how governments think."

ClientEarth has become known for holding powerful institutions accountable. The nonprofit recently joined a successful case against the U.K. government, arguing its climate strategy wasn't "fit for purpose," and has filed actions against Shell's board for failing to move away from fossil fuels fast enough.

In Spain, ClientEarth supported a landmark case where a court ruled that pollution from industrial farming violated residents' human rights — setting a new precedent that connects environmental protection to basic human dignity.

For Clarke, these victories show how the legal system can be a force for change rather than a barrier to it. "If you get the right laws in place, you change the rules of the game," she said.

Beyond litigation, ClientEarth also works to strengthen climate laws, train judges, and support governments in drafting fair, enforceable policies. In China, the organization has collaborated with the Supreme Court to help establish public-interest environmental litigation, contributing to cleaner air and waterways.

As climate impacts intensify, Clarke sees law as a tool for empowerment — a way for everyday people to take action.

"It's not political to want clean air or water," she said. "If you use the law in the right way, it can really help build agency and public buy-in for environmental action."

Looking ahead to COP30, Clarke is urging countries to back up their climate pledges with tangible legal frameworks.

"There's no time for defeatism," she said. "It's about turning international commitments into real-world change."

By using the law to demand accountability and justice, Clarke and ClientEarth are ensuring that the planet — and its people — have a voice in courtrooms around the world.

