Wildlife experts achieve success with breeding species in 'perilous state': 'Our dedicated reptile team have been working hard'

The breeding program's success is helping to boost the survival of the animals.

A conservationist team in the United Kingdom delivered incredible news after successfully breeding a threatened species of frog.

An infectious disease caused by a type of fungus had put the survival of the cinnamon frog in a "perilous state," as general manager of Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens Jamie Craig told The Guardian.

Only two zoological collections in Europe have successfully bred the amphibian species — including Cotswold, which first did so four years ago — while only five other zoos throughout the continent keep the animals.

That's why Craig was delighted with the breeding program's success, which is helping to boost the survival of the animals that typically call Southeast Asia home.

"Our dedicated reptile team have been working hard to perfect breeding techniques in our Amphibian Room," Craig said. "Many frog species have incredibly specific requirements, and it is a testament to their hard work that they have now managed to replicate our previous success with the cinnamon frogs.

"With the perilous state of many amphibian species in the world due to the chytrid fungus, any expertise garnered from the captive populations may well be important tools for the future of these fascinating creatures."

According to Wildlife Preservation Canada, chytrid fungi are parasitic and a particular threat to amphibians. The fungus infiltrates the skin and prevents frogs from breathing through it — which is particularly important during hibernation.

"Infected amphibians might show symptoms like lethargy, loss of appetite, skin roughness or sloughing," the WPC added. "It may even lead to death."

While there is still work to be done to figure out the origins of the fungus, the WPC has been successful in treating the problem in infected frogs.

Many animals face the threat of population loss because of human-caused habitat loss and the warming planet, which is limiting water supplies, killing vital plant species, and making areas uninhabitable.

But disease is an issue conservationists have to tackle as well — and something also worsened by global heating. Thankfully, progress is being made to help frogs affected by the deadly chytrid fungus.

