Researchers make breakthrough in fight to save coastal feature in Hawai'i: 'Crucial for developing effective management strategies'

Unlike typical marine algae, C. tumulosa forms tumbleweed-like mats that easily break off and drift with the current.

by Nicole Westhoff
Photo Credit: iStock

Hawai'i's volcanic peaks, tropical blooms, and sparkling waters are world-famous, but beneath the surface, something troubling is happening. 

Thick mats of red algae are rapidly smothering coral reefs in the protected Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, throwing the region's delicate ecosystem out of balance.

Now, scientists say they've made a key breakthrough that could help stop the spread of this reef-killing invader. 

What's happening?

In the shallow waters of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, an aggressive algae species, Chondria tumulosa, is taking over, as Phys.org shared. 

First identified in 2016, it has since expanded at a rate of nearly 45 square kilometers a year, according to satellite images from 2015 to 2021.

Unlike typical marine algae, C. tumulosa forms tumbleweed-like mats that easily break off and drift with the current, rapidly colonizing new areas and suffocating coral reefs. Because scientists haven't been sure where it came from, it's been hard to stop — until now.

"Understanding the origin of this potentially invasive species is crucial for developing effective management strategies," the study's lead author stated.

In the new study published in PeerJ Life & Environment, researchers used genetic modeling to trace its potential source. Their goal? To give reef managers the tools they need to track, predict, and contain the algae more effectively.

Why is this species concerning?

Hawai'i's reefs aren't just stunning — they're essential. Reefs protect shorelines from storms, sustain local fisheries, and shape the island's culture and way of life.

When something like C. tumulosa moves in, it's not just coral that suffers. These invaders can disrupt entire ecosystems.

Invasive species often outcompete native plants and wildlife for space, nutrients, and sunlight. That throws nature off balance and makes the system more vulnerable to disease and climate stress. 

What's being done about the algae?

Thanks to this new research, conservation teams now have a significantly better chance of staying ahead of the problem. 

By determining where the algae originates and how it spreads, they can take more targeted steps to prevent it from growing out of control. 

Locals and visitors can also help by avoiding the transport of marine life, supporting reef-safe tourism, and learning more about critical climate issues.

Every effort counts, and protecting native species is key to keeping Hawai'i's reefs and our shared future alive and thriving.

