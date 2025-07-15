Experts issue warning as harmful 'mystery snail' spreads across new territory: 'We're getting more and more of them'

"It would be hard to count them all."

A water creature called the Chinese mystery snail is appearing more frequently across Nova Scotia, prompting concern from local water experts about the health of lakes and ponds, according to CBC News.

What's happening?

These big snails now swim in waters around Halifax, Dartmouth, Annapolis Royal, and Sydney. Growing up to seven centimeters, each female can introduce about 130 baby snails to the water at one time.

"It would be hard to count them all, but they are definitely prevalent," said Ken Donnelly of the Nova Scotia Invasive Species Council. "The growth in reports is pretty significant. We're getting more and more of them. So we're concerned that there may be many more than we know about."

This type of snail first appeared in Canada almost a century ago in Ontario. Now, they've made their way to the East Coast, catching the Council off guard when several turned up in their nets.

Pet shops, like the one Jerry Wang runs in Dartmouth, sell these snails for home tanks. Wang asks buyers to bring back unwanted tank pets rather than dumping them.

Why are invasive snails concerning?

When these snails enter a new body of water, they eat the food meant for local snails and take over their homes. This forces out the snails that belong there and disrupts the water's natural balance.

Trying to kill them with chemicals fails. Additionally, these chemicals can harm beneficial aquatic animals and plants, exacerbating an already existing problem.

As these out-of-place snails spread, they change how Nova Scotia's waters work. This harms the entire chain of life, from small plants to the fish and birds that call these places home.

We count on clean water for swimming, fishing, and stopping floods. However, when odd creatures like these snails take over, it jeopardizes those things.

What can I do to fight invasive species?

Watch for these snails when you're near water. If you spot one, snap a photo, mark the spot, and call the Maritime branch of Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

After a day on the water, wash all your gear. Check boots, boats, and fishing poles for tiny hitchhikers that could move to new locations.

If you keep fish or snails at home, never dump them in lakes or flush them down toilets. Take the undesirable animals to pet shops, where workers know how to handle them properly.

Inform friends with home tanks about the correct way to dispose of aquatic pets they no longer want.

In Alberta, you break the law by possessing, selling, transporting, or releasing these snails. Nova Scotia might need to adopt the same strict rules if the problem can't be contained.

