Researchers concerned as dangerous fish makes itself at home in new sea: 'Clearly pose no obstacle'

Researchers have concluded that an especially invasive fish is no mere visitor in the Adriatic Sea, according to CroatiaWeek.

What's happening?

Researchers at Croatia's Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries have been following the common lionfish along its shores, and based on data from last June to January, it looks like it's there to stay. The study indicated that 122 specimens were spotted over the monitoring period.

"It is particularly interesting that the devil firefish was spotted even during the winter months, including in shallow bays and at relatively low temperatures," the researchers said, using another name for the species, per CroatiaWeek. "Environmental conditions in the Adriatic, especially in the central and southern parts, clearly pose no obstacle to this species."

Why are lionfish important?

While the lionfish is a threat to native fish species, its toxic stingers are a threat to human swimmers too. A lionfish can deliver a nasty sting from any of its 18 spines.

Invasive species are typically brought to new environments with the help of humans. Without the natural checks and balances of their original habitats, invasive species can quickly outcompete native species in new areas. Over time, this can lead to a monopoly on important resources, pushing out native species and leading to a downward trend in biodiversity.

What's being done about lionfish?

Residents of some areas invaded by lionfish have taken to harvesting them and developing a culinary repertoire with them. Other locales have created full-blown competitions to clear out as many lionfish as possible.

The researchers recommended intensifying management programs in protected areas to prevent lionfish from overtaking vulnerable species. Their report also highlighted the necessity of continued monitoring and engagement on the topic.

"Public involvement, alongside expert monitoring, is crucial in tracking and managing invasive species like the devil firefish," the researchers said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.