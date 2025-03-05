Forest workers in Chicago use brute force to tackle winter threat: 'It is super physically intensive'

"You are not cold because you're working so hard."

When winter rolls around in Chicago's forest preserves, restoration crews don't slow down — they shift up a gear.

The Daily Herald shared a story about the intense efforts to clear aggressive, invasive plant species from protected lands, and the internet is taking notice.

Invasive plants like buckthorn and honeysuckle aren't just pesky weeds — they actively choke out native species, degrade habitats, and disrupt entire ecosystems. To fight back, forest preserve teams use everything from chainsaws to forestry mowers to remove them. And winter, it turns out, is the best time to do it.

The cold season provides a rare window of opportunity for conservation crews. When the ground is frozen, heavy machinery can be used without damaging the soil or harming native seeds. Plus, tackling these woody invaders in winter prevents them from sprouting new growth in the spring.

But this work is no easy task. "When you're out chainsawing down trees and dragging brush, it is super physically intensive," Shaela Rabbit, a natural resources specialist with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, told the Herald. "You are not cold because you're working so hard."

Beyond cutting down invasive trees, crews take an extra step: spreading native plant seeds. Oak, hickory, and butterfly milkweed seeds are scattered strategically to restore balance and help native species reclaim their space.

This large-scale restoration effort highlights the many benefits of native plants, not just in forests but in home landscapes, too. Replacing traditional, water-hungry lawns with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping helps homeowners save money on lawn care while creating healthier habitats for pollinators — which, in turn, protect our food supply. Even a partial replacement of turfgrass with native plants can lead to lower water bills, less maintenance, and a thriving local ecosystem.

The work being done in Chicago's forest preserves is a reminder that plant diversity matters — whether in the wild or in our own backyards. By making small, sustainable shifts in the way we care for our green spaces, we can support biodiversity, improve soil health, and create a cleaner, healthier environment for all.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



