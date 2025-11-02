Luxury resort under fire as shocking details come to light: 'I felt like a second-class citizen'

"We need to regulate it."

A luxury resort project in Seychelles has sparked fresh outrage after evidence emerged of serious environmental harms, according to 100Reporters.

The Cheval Blanc Seychelles, a high-end hotel owned by Abu Dhabi-based developers, sits on Anse Intendance, one of the country's most ecologically sensitive beaches. This is where endangered hawksbill and green turtles come to nest, protected under national law since 1994.

The resort opened in December 2024, promising jobs and tourism revenue. However, since construction began in 2020, local conservationists claim it has violated key environmental protections.

Coastal vegetation was destroyed. Public beach access was narrowed. Most alarmingly, a nearby wetland now shows signs of sewage contamination, threatening the endangered terrapins and water quality.

These aren't small infractions. Developers pledged, as part of a required Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), to protect the site. But the EIA consultant was paid by the developer, not the government, creating an apparent conflict of interest.

As Nirmal Shah, head of the nonprofit Nature Seychelles, put it: "The private sector is the private sector — it wants to make a profit — but we need to regulate it."

"Of course, they will always err on the side of the developer, because they are earning," Environmental Minister Flavien Joubert admitted: Environmental Minister Flavien Joubert admitted.

That's the heart of the issue. While profit isn't inherently bad, unchecked development is damaging a place locals consider sacred.

A developer's representative ordered one vendor to leave public land.

"That was the day I felt like a second-class citizen in my own country," she said.

The anger isn't just about one hotel; it's about a pattern. Across Seychelles, Emirati-backed resorts have replaced forests with concrete, often ignoring local voices. This has left many wondering who is really benefiting.

Tourism brings money, yes. But the true cost, to the land, the wildlife, and local communities, is mounting.

The solution isn't to just stop development altogether. It's about doing it right: with respect, transparency, and strong enforcement of laws that protect both nature and people.

As environmental pressures grow, stories like this are a call to action, not just for officials, but for all of us.





