Residents take action after local resort's attractions garner too much attention: 'It's very concerning'

Neighbors of a popular lakeside Michigan resort are sounding the alarm on the operation, claiming the Arbutus Lake hotspot is changing the natural character of the local area. According to a report by local paper The Ticker, neighbors have said the resort's business and boating practices degrade the lake.

What's happening?

Lakemore Resort, which opened in 2020, is a collection of seven large vacation homes featuring boat docks and other outdoor amenities. Many who stay in these luxury homes pay upwards of $10,000 per week for the perks of accessing the lake and all its natural beauty. But that's where clashes with neighbors begin.

The resort wasn't open long before locals filed suit in early 2023, alleging the resort and its pontoon boats degrade the lake's natural environment and interfere with the public's "use and enjoyment of the lake." The lawsuit also alleges the resort has violated several town ordinances from construction to the present day, including hosting non-permitted events and the operation of a marina.

Scott Tinker, a member of the nonprofit neighborhood group Protect Forest Lakes, told The Ticker the resort has rocked the small, quiet community.

"That facility and the approach that's being used to manage it are completely changing the culture of this gem of a lake," Tinker said. "It's very concerning from a precedent-setting standpoint."

Why is conserving Arbutus Lake important?

The 394-acre Arbutus Lake comprises five small lakes chained together by narrow channels. Use of the lake is heavily regulated to protect the waters and the native species that call it home. When used responsibly, the lake is a key place for community members to enjoy nature.

Lakes are a vital source of global biodiversity, but the health of the world's lakes is declining at a rapid rate. Lakes around the globe are under threat due to climate change, pollution, population pressure, unsustainable land use, and more.

According to a 2022 report by the Environmental Integrity Project, about 55% of U.S. lakes are too polluted for swimming, fishing, or drinking. Globally, about 50% of lakes are "experiencing a significant decline in the ability to resist and recover from environmental disturbances," according to a 2024 study.

The United Nations adopted a resolution in 2022 to help curb the world's lake decline, calling nations to "protect, restore, and sustainably use lakes, while integrating them into national and regional development plans." However, it is often up to individual communities to enforce protections — and abide by them.

What's next for the lawsuit?

The long-running dispute between Lakemore Resort and its neighbors could head to trial next year. Meanwhile, mediation between locals and the resort is ongoing — but an attorney for Arbutus Lake locals told The Ticker he doesn't expect these efforts to be successful. The resort doesn't believe it is in any violation of local ordinances or codes.

An attorney for Lakemore Resort told The Ticker that local complaints are unfounded and reflect the neighbors not wanting to share the lake.

"Some of the owners [of Lakemore] live on the lake, and they have every interest in keeping it nice and quiet and safe," Marc McKellar told The Ticker. "It's a little incongruent to suggest they're just bad actors…they actually do care."

