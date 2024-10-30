Officials take action after resort's viral attraction garners too much attention: 'Attracting tourists … should not be an excuse'

"It is not only illegal but can have negative … impacts."

Rocks painted as part of a resort attraction are threatening local water quality in the Philippines.

As the Daily Guardian reported, the colorful rocks at a Murcia resort went viral after a social media post. The purpose of the paint was to attract tourists, but environmental officials consider it an act of vandalism and a violation of the Clean Water Act.

Officials believe similar ones at the Lusaran Dam in Cebu City inspired the painted rocks here.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources coordinated with other local agencies to investigate the painted rocks. They found that the paint can potentially threaten the river's water quality and marine and freshwater ecosystems.

Officials ordered the paint removed using manual scrubbing, pressure washing, and other eco-friendly methods. The goal is to not further contaminate the water with chemicals to remove it.

A department official, Raul L. Lorilla, said, "Attracting tourists for potential economic growth should not be an excuse for any resort owner or businessman to vandalize and damage our natural resources."

This news story is an excellent example of the need to responsibly and sustainably balance tourism and natural beauty.

Most types of paint contain chemicals that can contaminate waterways and harm aquatic life. This is especially a concern if the paint contains volatile organic compounds or plastic components that will break down into microplastics.

Some animals may mistake painted rocks for food and try to eat them, causing digestion issues. Painted rocks also unnecessarily alter the natural landscape and detract from an area's pure aesthetics.

Beyond painted rocks, it is crucial never to dump paint outside because of the high contamination potential. It is also best to keep painted rocks out of forests and other ecosystems.

"No matter how good the intention, painting rocks in the forest is not only illegal but can have negative environmental impacts," according to the U.S. Forest Service-Santa Fe National Forest. "Paint and sealants break down when exposed to the elements and can cause harm to wildlife and watersheds."

"We all want to enjoy our environment and its natural beauty, not the painted one," Lorilla from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources commented on the painted resort rocks.

