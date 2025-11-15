Crucial water supplies see much-needed turnaround — here's what's happening

A welcome bout of heavy rainfall across southeast India has given the region's water supply a much-needed boost for the coming season.

According to Bold News, most of the reservoirs in Tamil Nadu that supply Chennai, India's fifth-largest city, are nearing full capacity. Lakes Poondi and Puzhal are the closest to their limits; the former is at almost 80% capacity, the latter at almost 92%. Only one major reservoir, at Cholavaram, is lagging behind at just over 16% of capacity. With the monsoon season still reaching its peak, officials are reasonably confident that the region's water situation is safe for now.

It's quite a turnaround from the immense difficulties experienced amid 2024's record-breaking heatwaves and prolonged droughts. According to Reuters, there were over 40,000 cases of heatstroke with 100 fatalities. In Chennai, some reservoirs ran dry as the city's 13 million inhabitants faced a serious water crisis.

Fortunately, the situation looks much better today as Lake Poonid is now at nearly twice the level it was in the spring of 2024. Other regions have recorded similar upturns in fortune as the monsoon season came early and provided above-average precipitation.

As promising as these developments are, there are still serious water concerns on the horizon for a country whose water demands are scarcely met by the existing supply. India is still heavily reliant upon seasonal rainfall to meet its annual needs, particularly the vast agricultural sector. The above-average rainfall in October has boosted water supplies but also damaged crops; the rains contribute 70% of the country's annual water supply.

To fully capitalize on the gains made this season, Tamil Nadu will need to take effective local action to safeguard its water supply. Nationwide, India is making rapid progress in adopting clean energy. There's a long way to go, especially with ditching coal, but the country hit an important milestone in renewable energy with a 20% surge from last year. Along with moves to make agriculture more resilient and sustainable, greater water security is within reach.

