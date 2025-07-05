Officials make game-changing announcement that could flood grocery shelves with futuristic food: 'Adapting to new techniques'

Drought- and salt-resistant rice varieties are being developed in India as part of fascinating gene-editing work at institutes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, according to findings published by Nature.

The government approved its first gene-edited rice with plans to add more "sustainable, high-performing crops" to the roster. Mustard, wheat, tobacco, cotton, bananas, tomatoes, and tea are also under the microscope, according to the report.

"New agriculture regimes need adapting to new techniques. Old methods won't work in new climate realities," ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat said.

The team is using the CRISPR-Cas9 system to edit crop genomes. The technique was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, with the potential to improve both food durability and medicine. CRISPR and related technologies have already helped cure diseases and develop coronavirus tests, according to the National Library of Medicine.

It differs from other genetic modifications, commonly referred to as GMOs, in food. The latter method involves adding foreign DNA to the gene with the goal of improving crop production. It is used and regulated by multiple agencies in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration reported.

CRISPR cuts and splices the same gene, altering its DNA without foreign material, according to descriptions from the Genetic Literacy Project.

Experts at the University of Maryland are changing apple tree genetics to make heat-resistant fruit, and gene modification in China has produced a drought-tolerant walnut, as other examples of DNA tinkering.

Durability is needed, as our overheating planet is impacting agriculture. Severe heat waves, droughts, and coastal storms that wash saltwater farther inland are among the threats to crop production. Risks for extreme weather and heat are rising with the mercury as we continue to burn dirty fuels for energy, according to NASA.

Rice is on a list of staple crops the World Economic Forum said are hurt by worsening weather in Italy, India, the U.S., and elsewhere. The California rice belt lost $703 million in economic activity from a 2022 drought, according to the report. The weather, war, and other factors were cited as reasons for rising food costs.

The Indian experts have developed two kinds of rice. One variety boosted yields by 19%. The crop matured 20 days early with low fertilizer and in drought conditions. Another strain cut out a gene responsible for suppressing stress resistance. They also achieved salt resilience and reduced water use.

"Field tests showed significantly higher yields under drought and saline stress," per Nature.

While gene-edited crops are clearing government hurdles, the science's use in medicine and human DNA remains controversial because of ethical concerns, the NLM added.

Rajeev Varshney is the international chair of agriculture and food security and the director of the Centre for Crop and Food Innovation at Murdoch University in Australia. He said the rice improvements in stress tolerance and yield "offer solutions to the challenges of climate change and resource constraints," per Nature.

Most people can make food strategy modifications at home. Smarter grocery shopping utilizing an app such as Flashfood can save you cash by reducing waste. A plant-based diet — start with a meal or two a week — can save you money with healthy eats. Growing garden grub provides control over your produce options while reducing your bill even more. The Mayo Clinic said it's a hobby that provides a range of health benefits too.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.