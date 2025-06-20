Officials celebrate as critical water source makes a comeback after years of drought: 'It's rising fast'

That's good for people — and for the land.

Water levels are on the rise at a Kansas lake — and that's great news for nearby communities.

ABC affiliate KAKE reported that rain is finally giving residents near Cheney Reservoir in Kansas something to cheer about. After years of dry spells and ongoing drought restrictions, the major water source is showing strong signs of a comeback.

Since late May, runoff from steady rains has added over 4.3 billion gallons to the lake, according to local weather reports. That's already more water than Wichita pumped from it last summer — a hopeful shift after extended dry conditions left the lake nearly eight feet below normal.

"It's rising fast," officials said. On May 23, the lake was more than seven feet low. By Monday, it was up over two feet and still climbing.

That's not just a number. A recovering lake means less pressure on city water systems, more security for families, and fewer restrictions for farmers and nearby communities. The city still has Stage 2 drought rules in place, but the extra water offers a needed break.

More rain is expected, which could push levels even higher. Recent radar estimates show up to three inches of rainfall across the Cheney Watershed. As of Thursday morning, water was still pouring into the lake at roughly 24,000 gallons per second — a massive inflow that will continue to raise levels in the days ahead.

That's good for people — and for the land. Lakes like Cheney support local wildlife, help control dust and air quality, and keep soil from drying out and blowing away. A healthy reservoir means cleaner air, more green space, and better quality of life.

We've also seen other comeback stories like this, including the rebound at Mono Lake and renewed wetlands in Utah. Each one shows how local recovery can ripple out to benefit entire regions.

For Kansas, Cheney Reservoir's rebound offers something simple but powerful: relief, and a sign of change that people can feel.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.