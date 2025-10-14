Upsetting video shows park visitor's reckless actions with captive cheetah: 'Why did you do it?'

One of the most important things to remember when you're out in nature is to respect wild animals and the environment. Unfortunately, some people are still learning this rule the hard way.

A TikTok user (@justpinkice) posted a video showing herself petting a cheetah in an enclosure despite warnings from a tour guide telling her not to.

"POV: the guide told you NOT to touch the cheetah's body and you still did," she said in the post.

The comments were filled with people shocked by her behavior, as she was deliberately disobeying instructions, disrespecting the animal, and potentially putting it and herself in danger.

"Why did you do it if the guide told you not to?" one user asked.

"It's hard to feel bad for [people] who have the audacity," another user commented.

"You should have stopped as soon as it turned its head back. Cats always look back and wag their tails if someone's petting them and they don't like it," a commenter said.

"Hey so when a guide tells you to do something or not to do something, you listen. Hope this helps!" another commenter said.

This brazen TikTok video, unfortunately, represents a wider trend of tourists filming their dangerous interactions with wildlife for attention online. Tours like the one shown in the clip that allow humans to physically touch wild animals are also a big part of the problem.

Animals in captivity for wildlife tourism purposes are usually treated poorly, and this is due to the bad behavior of people who want the chance to pet a wild animal. Maintaining these attractions can destroy animal habitats and resources, cause stress and disruption to their routine, and make harmful encounters much more likely.

To help prevent this and preserve natural ecosystems, make sure to do your research before participating in attractions that may be threatening wildlife. You can also do things like donating to reputable conservation groups, installing native plants in your yard to encourage biodiversity, and organizing volunteer activities like a beach cleanup.

