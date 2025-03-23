New data shows major city just broke a 25-year record — and the ripple effects could be massive

The recent storms highlighted how once-familiar weather patterns are changing as the climate warms.

Residents of Charlotte, North Carolina, were surprised by wintry scenes earlier this year as storms broke the city's three-year "snow drought." Though a welcome sight for many, the storms highlighted how once-familiar weather patterns are changing as the climate warms.

What's happening?

Charlotte got its first flakes in recent years in early December, though residents were disappointed when the dusting failed to reach any measurable amount. However, January socked the area with two winter storms that finally brought snow and ice back to the Queen City.

Snowfall is considered officially "measurable" when it accumulates to one-tenth of an inch. In Charlotte, that measurement comes from the National Weather Service gauge at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Before January, the city's last measurable snow fell on January 29, 2022, marking a snowless streak of 1,077 days. This snapped the previous record of 778 days with no snow, which ended on March 12, 1993.

Meteorologists say annual snowfalls have dwindled over the decades as the area's winters have gotten warmer. According to Climate Central, Charlotte's average winter temperature is up 4.5 degrees since 1970, when the city regularly received about a half-foot of snow each winter. In more recent winters, before the start of the recently broken snow drought, the city received closer to just half an inch of snow.

As the average winter day gets warmer, the number of days with above-freezing temperatures has steadily increased, further hurting the chances of a white Christmas with each passing year.

Why is the snow drought important?

While Charlotte has finally broken its snow drought, other regions were less fortunate this winter. The Rockies in Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, and New Mexico are experiencing an "extreme winter drought," as are mountainous regions of California. The lack of snow in these areas has a direct impact on the water cycle as a whole, with experts warning of a high likelihood of increased wildfire risk and other issues later this year.

Drought is also expected for swaths of the Midwest and even in muggy Florida, which is usually better known for intense tropical storms. The seeming incongruity of storms and droughts underscores the tendency toward more extreme weather brought on by rising temperatures.

Although such weather events have always existed, the scientific consensus is that human-induced climate change can make them more powerful and dangerous to our communities.

What's being done about this?

On a global level, decarbonizing energy sources is the key to preventing further warming and its often catastrophic downstream effects. Closer to home, individuals can do their part by exploring options for cleaner energy while boosting their house's resilience with climate-conscious design innovations.

