Meteorologist warns of catastrophic consequences following unusual winter weather: 'Sporadic and untimely'

One expert has forecast a grave situation for some states following uncharacteristic winter weather.

What's happening?

John Wheeler, the chief meteorologist for WDAY in Fargo, North Dakota, wrote in a column for the Grand Forks Herald that mountainous regions across the Western United States are in a snow drought.

California's mountain ranges have experienced about half the snowfall they normally receive at this time of year. Flagstaff, Arizona, has gotten around a foot, about 5 feet less snow than the average.

Meanwhile, the Rockies in Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, and New Mexico "are in an extreme winter drought." Wheeler added that these states still have March and April to receive more snow but that the results thus far have been subpar.

Data from the National Integrated Drought Information System supports these statements, as 62% of stations in the Western continental U.S. reported snow water equivalent below the median as of March 2.

Why is reduced snowfall concerning?

According to Wheeler, the lack of precipitation in these alpine regions could have catastrophic consequences.

"If this snow drought continues … these areas are likely to face wildfires come summer, with lightning as the primary fire starter," he wrote, noting that local reservoirs could also face deficits.

Thunderstorms during summer could help alleviate these issues, though Wheeler called the rainfall they produce "sporadic and untimely," leading to heavy runoff and poor soil moisture retention.

Scientists are already expressing concern that diminished snowpack in New Mexico could lead to water shortages. However, decreasing levels of snowfall are widespread and could have global implications.

After all, snow droughts and other extreme weather events have always posed problems, but they've become increasingly dangerous as Earth's temperatures continue to climb.

Declining snowfall can be particularly devastating, as it can increase the likelihood of wildfires through drier conditions, leave reservoirs at below-average levels heading into summer, and impact snow-based industries.

What can I do to help?

An overabundance of planet-warming gases is the crux of all climate-related issues. That means taking the time to educate yourself about solutions and transitioning to sustainable options, which mitigate the impacts of snow droughts and other extreme weather.

Electrifying your home or changing your eating habits are just a couple of ways to do your part to reverse the effects of Earth's overheating.

