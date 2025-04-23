Scientists make incredible discovery after exploring newly revealed section of seafloor: 'We seized upon the moment'

"The communities we observed have been there for decades, maybe even hundreds of years."

An iceberg the size of Chicago broke away from an Antarctic ice shelf in January — an alarming indicator of our changing climate.

Fortunately, an international team of researchers found a way to turn this gargantuan lemon into lemonade: they used the opportunity to explore a never-before-seen section of the seafloor.

What they found was nothing short of amazing.

What's happening?

As Schmidt Ocean Institute detailed, the expedition was part of the Challenger 150 global cooperative. This program conducts deep-sea biological research intended to better understand how to sustainably manage the deep ocean.

The initial mission was to study the seafloor around where this massive section of ice shelf met the Bellingshausen Sea. However, plans rapidly shifted when the approximately 209-square-mile iceberg broke off, revealing a massive section of the seafloor that was previously inaccessible.

"We seized upon the moment, changed our expedition plan, and went for it so we could look at what was happening in the depths below," expedition co-chief scientist Dr. Patricia Esquete said, per the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

SuBastian, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) designed to safely explore deep waters, plunged to a depth of around 1,300 meters.

The ROV discovered a vast ecosystem of underwater plant and animal life. Among them were sea sponges, anemones, octopi, icefish, and giant sea spiders that may have been thriving down there for centuries.

"We didn't expect to find such a beautiful, thriving ecosystem," Dr. Esquete said. "Based on the size of the animals, the communities we observed have been there for decades, maybe even hundreds of years."

What amazed the research team most was how this ecosystem was capable of thriving without the help of nutrients raining down from the water above. They theorized that ocean currents may be responsible for providing such a vast ecosystem with the resources it requires.

Why is exploring the seafloor important?

There's no doubt studying the seafloor is fueled in part by sheer wonder for the array of life on our planet — but that's not the only thing driving it.

Understanding how this vast, unseen part of the planet operates can better inform us on how to protect the environment. With this knowledge, we can support these ecosystems, better manage resources, assess human impact, and more.

What's being done to protect ocean ecosystems?

Similar deep-sea research is being conducted elsewhere. An expedition in Papua New Guinea's "rainforest of the ocean" uncovered several new species, affording conservationists a greater understanding of how to protect and manage this crucial section of the deep sea.

In New Zealand, a similar expedition discovered a new species of sea squirt. It's believed that studying these fascinating filter feeders can potentially improve human immune systems and even reverse signs of aging.

