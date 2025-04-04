Marine researchers stunned after observing unusual shapes on the sea floor: 'We still have so much to learn'

"It's also a reminder of the need to ensure we protect our marine environment."

Researchers discovered a new species of sea squirt along an island off the coast of New Zealand.

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington researchers made the discovery while exploring deep-water reefs. They believe the sea squirt is a new species that does not even have a name yet.

"We were off Port Pegasus at the southern end of Rakiura, and we could see all these really unusual 'egg' shapes on the seafloor," said marine biologist Professor James Bell. "Closer inspection revealed they were large, 30 cm tall sea squirts that we haven't found in any other part of Aotearoa."

The researchers found the new species 115 meters deep in an area with clear water. They used a remotely operated vehicle to film the deep waters and capture video footage. The sea squirts ranged in color from white to pink, blue, and yellow.

Sea squirts are beneficial marine species because they are filter feeders that improve water quality. By feeding on water column nutrients, sea squirts help maintain cleaner, healthier marine ecosystems for other underwater plants and animals.

The analysis of sea squirt biology could lead to improved human immune systems, according to a Stanford Medicine study. What's more, Neuroscience News cited a study that found eating them could help reverse the signs of aging.

But Columbia Climate School noted that in some places like Antarctica, rising global temperatures and extreme weather shifts have impacted sea squirt populations.

The researchers' new sea squirt discovery is encouraging. It offers hope that these marine species can still thrive in our changing climate and continue balancing the natural ecosystems where they live.

Deep ocean discoveries like this one shed light on the ocean's mysteries and help us understand the broader implications of our overheating planet. Whether the research uncovers new species, identifies marine life threats, or improves fishing protections, we still have a lot to learn from our ocean environments.

"Finding this sea squirt is a reminder that we still have so much to learn about the rich diversity of life in the ocean," Professor Bell said. "It's also a reminder of the need to ensure we protect our marine environment and the unique species it supports."

