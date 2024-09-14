Researchers stunned by discovery during deep-sea exploration off coast of Papua New Guinea: 'The rainforest of the ocean'

"Our assessment will provide a thorough understanding of the places we explore."

Researchers recently discovered several new deep-water species, including sharks, during a three-month expedition in Papua New Guinea.

The team explored an area known as the Coral Triangle, which is known as a global biodiversity hotspot with more species of fish, corals, and other marine life than anywhere else in the world. ABN Newswire, which reported on the trip, called this area the "rainforest of the ocean."

The expedition was led by National Geographic Pristine Seas, in partnership with the Papua New Guinea government's Conservation and Environment Protection Authority as well as the Wildlife Conservation Society. Scientists utilized cutting-edge technology and local knowledge to help collect data, which will help to guide future conservation efforts.

Rising global temperatures, overfishing, and pollution all threaten Papua New Guinea's oceans, ABN Newswire reported, citing Jelta Wong, the country's minister for fisheries and marine resources. For instance, coral bleaching is a major concern in the Coral Triangle, which hosts nearly 600 species of reef-building corals alone, per the World Wildlife Fund.









According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an estimated 1 billion people across the globe benefit either directly or indirectly from the ecosystem services provided by coral reefs. For instance, the Coral Triangle is home to large populations of commercially important tuna, which supports a multibillion-dollar global tuna industry, per WWF. Plus, NOAA says, coral reefs protect coastlines from waves, storms, and floods by acting as buffers.

Meanwhile, more than 75% of all coral reefs are threatened, according to the Environmental Justice Foundation. To that end, people across the world are coming together to help save coral. For instance, scientists in Florida are breeding and training king crabs to assist in coral restoration. They plan to eventually set the crabs free to roam the reefs and eat algae, one of the leading threats to coral there.

Plus, another group of scientists discovered that using sound therapy can help sick coral restore itself. The method involves playing recordings of healthy coral reefs underwater — though coral doesn't have ears, it can perceive the recordings through tiny hairs that get moved by sound.

Alan Friedlander, lead scientist of the Papua New Guinea study, highlighted the importance of his team's work, calling the Coral Triangle the most biologically diverse place in the ocean.

"Our assessment will provide a thorough understanding of the places we explore, helping to inform management and protection of the country's unique marine environment," he said in a statement.

Dr. Enric Sala, National Geographic explorer in residence and executive director of Pristine Seas, added: "A healthy ocean provides everything from the oxygen we breathe and moments of wonder to jobs and food for people who depend on it. Papua New Guinea's waters are distinctive, in that they provide a home for a stunning array of marine life. We … are hopeful that our science will inform further marine protections for the benefit of all."

