Researchers surprised by trail cam capturing 5 members of species thought not to exist in region

Spotting a group of five wild leopards might not seem like a radical achievement, but for this species, it is.

The Miami Herald recently shared that a trail camera in Azerbaijan's Caucasus region captured footage of five Caucasian leopards — a mother, three cubs, and a male — as they lounged in the sun.

World Wildlife Fund Azerbaijan said this was the first time that five leopards of this subspecies had been filmed together since it began its monitoring efforts in 2007.

Əziz izləyicilər! Məlumat verdiyimiz kimi, biz 2007-ci ildən başlayaraq ölkəmizdə foto və videotələlər vasitəsilə Bəbir (Panthera pardus) və onun qida obyektlərinin, rəqib növlərin monitorinqini aparırıq. İlk dəfədir ki, kameralarımıza 5 (beş) bəbir bir yerdə düşür. Onun dördünü yaxşı tanıyırsız - adını sizinlə birlikdə Banu qoyduğumuz ana bəbir və yanında 3 balasıdır. Beşinci fərd isə qonşu dövlətləri də gəzib gələn SC_026 kodlu bir erkəkdir. Bizim Naxçıvandakı komandamızın özəyini ARETN Bioresurslar İnstitutunun əməkdaşları təşkil edir. Onların sayəsində zəngin təbiətimizin gizli qalan bir çox sirrinin üstünü açmaq mümkün olmuşdur. Layihə Ekologiya və Təbii Sərvətlər Nazirliyi və İDEA İB ilə birgə həyata keçirilir. Posted by WWF Azerbaijan on Sunday, March 2, 2025

The population of Caucasian leopards, also known as Persian leopards, plummeted throughout the 1900s as many farmers and livestock producers sought to eradicate them to keep their herds safe. A government-sponsored bounty system further incentivized the big cats' extermination.

In fact, as the Miami Herald explained, the decline was so severe that by the time WWF scientists began monitoring the species, "the majority of scientists really doubted the existence of the species in most parts of the Caucasus," according to a 2020 WWF project quoted by the Herald.

But after many years of dedicated conservation work, the species has significantly rebounded. It is still labeled as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, however, so scientists have emphasized that more work must be done to ensure these cats have a place in future ecosystems.

While seeing the leopard family lounging in the sun is charming, trail cameras are a critical component of any long-term conservation effort. By monitoring hard-to-reach areas in a nonintrusive way, these cameras can help gauge the health and the population numbers of several species at once.

When species such as the Caucasian leopard disappear, it causes ripple effects that ultimately harm humans. This happens for a number of reasons. Prey-to-predator ratios may change, allowing certain species to overwhelm an ecosystem and change the flora and fauna in the area. This throws off the natural checks and balances of the ecosystem, which can lead to the landscape itself changing — as famously happened when wolves disappeared from Yellowstone.

Fortunately, through conservation efforts, many ecosystems can be rehabilitated when species are revived or reintroduced, underscoring the importance of ongoing conservation work for the future of humans and animals alike.

