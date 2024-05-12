Hiker shares frustration over tourists ignoring signs at restricted waterfall: 'Just to take selfies'

"Both sides of the falls are worn down to dust from people climbing up it."

One hiker shared their frustration on Reddit after an encounter with a disrespectful group of tourists who entered — and damaged — an off-limits area at a fragile natural site.

"Tourists climbing/destroying Cataract Falls just to take selfies despite all the signs saying to stay off of it," said the Redditor in their post on r/mildlyinfuriating. They were referring to the scenic falls of California's Bay Area, reachable by a 2.8-mile trail in the Mount Tamalpais Watershed.

Attached to the post was a picture of the tourists in question, a group of four people unrecognizable at that distance. But what was clear was the dusty, trampled ground and exposed tree roots along the sides of the falls.

"The visitor center had a lot of signs about sticking to the foot paths to prevent damage to the flora and rock formations," the original poster explained in a comment. "Both sides of the falls are worn down to dust from people climbing up it. At the very bottom of the falls there's a sign telling people to stay off."

Taking care of our planet starts with being aware of and having respect for these kinds of boundaries, which are meant to protect the most delicate parts of our environment. Doing so helps preserve some of the most fascinating plants and wildlife for all to enjoy, and to learn from.

But it's sadly common for some people to have a more exploitative attitude toward nature and to use natural resources however they want. Not only does that prevent a deeper understanding, but it can damage environments, stress and injure wildlife, and get in the way of other people connecting with nature, too.

Despite the original poster's description of the context, some commenters were skeptical. "Funny how the falls are right there, and yet I don't see one d*** sign? Am I blind?" said one user.

"I didn't think it was necessary to include, but it appears I am wrong," the original poster said, who later shared a link to show the signage.

