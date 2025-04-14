Workers kill off dangerous growth on popular beaches — here's why the project is so impactful

The project focused on key beaches, and its effects will reach far beyond the shoreline.

The beaches in Cartagena, Colombia, are getting a refreshing update just in time for the summer.

According to Murcia Today, over 1,000 tons of fresh sand have been added to popular spots like Los Nietos and La Gola, giving them a boost for the season. But that's not all. Municipal workers also removed invasive plants that were taking water from the environment, helping the beaches and the local ecosystem thrive.

The project focused on key beaches like La Gola, Playa Chica, and Los Nietos. Workers brought in 200 cubic meters of sand for each of these areas, redistributing it along the shoreline to restore the beaches. The sand was carefully managed to ensure it didn't harm the sea plants or animals living nearby.

At the same time, invasive reed plants, known for sucking up too much water, were removed from spots like Los Nietos and Mar de Cristal. These invasive plants, particularly Phragmites australis (common reed), were harming local wildlife, such as nesting birds and fish, by using up too much of the water, according to Murcia Today. By removing them, workers are helping ensure a healthier, more balanced ecosystem along the shoreline.

Their efforts have proved beneficial to both the environment and the local community. By bringing in new sand and removing harmful plants, the beaches are now cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable for residents and tourists. The restoration helps protect marine life and the seagrass beds that are important for fish and other animals.

Additionally, the removal of invasive plants is expected to improve water quality, providing a better habitat for native species to thrive. The cleaner beaches can also attract more visitors, supporting local businesses and boosting the economy.

In the long run, this project shows Cartagena's commitment to protecting its environment and ensuring that its beaches stay beautiful and healthy for years to come. It's a win for both the local community and the environment, making Cartagena's shoreline a better place for everyone to enjoy.

