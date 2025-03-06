Coastal community works together to attack creeping threat at local beaches: 'This is a really special place'

The Humboldt Coastal Nature Center is undergoing a major transformation, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Friends of the Dunes.

As Redwood News reported, the community-supported organization has been working tirelessly to remove invasive European beachgrass, a plant that threatens California's rare coastal dune ecosystem.

Since June of last year, volunteers and team members from Friends of the Dunes have spent countless hours removing acres of European beachgrass, also known as marram grass and the scientific name Ammophila arenaria. This invasive species not only disrupts native biodiversity but also weakens dune structures, making them more vulnerable to rising sea levels.

Now, the team has begun the final phase — burning over 100 piles of cleared grass in preparation for replanting native species. The restoration project, once complete, will lay the groundwork for a more healthy and resilient coastline.

"Once these dunes are cleared of the piles, we're going to be replanting this for the dune ecosystem with thousands and thousands of native dune ecosystem plants just to help give Mother Nature that extra-fast head start," Justin Legge, Restoration Manager for Friends of the Dunes, told Redwood News.

Beyond protecting the dunes, this initiative has significant environmental and economic benefits.

Invasive plant species can be difficult and costly to remove, requiring constant maintenance to prevent them from overtaking natural landscapes.

The benefits of native landscaping extend far beyond the coast. Homeowners looking to avoid the hassle of invasive plant removal can turn to sustainable alternatives like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping.

These low-maintenance options save time and money on lawn care while conserving water and lowering utility bills. Even a partial replacement with native plants can create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which in turn supports local agriculture by protecting our food supply.

While European beachgrass has reshaped much of the West Coast, Humboldt County remains a rare stronghold for native dunes—thanks to decades of community-led conservation work.

"This is a really special place," Legge told Redwood News. "We're extremely blessed and lucky here in Humboldt County to actually have such a stretch of protected, pristine dunes."

Local volunteers have been supporting this work for more than 40 years, proving that small, persistent efforts can make a lasting impact.

With restoration efforts ramping up and native plants soon to take root, Humboldt's coastal dunes are on the path to recovery—one cleared patch at a time.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



